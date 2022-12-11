Neosho was down a pair of starters Saturday afternoon when it met McDonald County for fifth place in the Battle at the Ridge tournament in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
The Wildcats saw Brock Franklin and Michael Day step up in the absence of those starters by hitting more shots and guarding some of the Mustangs top scorers en route to a 50-44 win.
McDonald County jumped out to a 12-6 lead behind five first-quarter points from Cross Dowd.
Then Neosho started finding the bottom of the basket. The Wildcats had cut the deficit to 38-36 entering the fourth quarter. Their defense held McDonald County in check only allowing six points in that final stanza.
Kael Smith scored nine of the team's 14 points to help complete the comeback. Smith finished with 21 total to lead the team. Franklin finished with 11 and three 3-pointers while Day added nine points and three more triples.
The Wildcats made five threes in the third quarter. Franklin and Day made two a piece in that period.
McDonald County was led by Sterling Woods with 13 and Weston Gordon with 10.
Neosho plays at Monett on Tuesday.
