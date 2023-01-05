Francis Howell held Neosho in check in a first-round affair in the Kaminsky Classic as the Vikings cruised to a 57-23 win on Thursday in Joplin.
The Vikings were pesky on the defensive end of the ball and used that pressure to stymie the Wildcats' offense. Francis Howell had seven steals in the game and that stat was led by junior Jeremiah Poniewaz with three.
"(Poniewaz) gets his energy from playing defense," Francis Howell head coach Grant Agbo said. "He loves playing defense. He loves getting stops. He takes a challenge every night. ... That's his thing. ... It helps us because it helps ignite us."
Agbo added that Poniewaz' harassing efforts help his teammates by allowing them to get into passing lanes and force more turnovers from opponents.
That's what unfolded on Thursday.
Neosho shot just 19% from the field for the game and below 17% from beyond the arc and turned the ball over 14 times.
"They (Francis Howell) were just the better team and better prepared and that starts with me," Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. "We talked about a few things that we needed to do and that was box out and be strong inside and we didn't do either one of those."
Francis Howell didn't race out to a huge lead, they just kept Neosho from scoring. At halftime, the Wildcats only trailed by 15. But as the game continued and shots didn't fall, they saw that deficit become 28 entering the fourth quarter.
While the team struggled overall, Collier Hendricks was a highlight for the Wildcats. Hendricks went 4 for 10 (2 for 4 from deep) and was a perfect 3 for 3 at the free throw line for 13 points.
"Collier (Hendricks) had a great game," Culp said. "Even when we got our shots we wanted they didn't fall and sometimes that happens. But, if we want to beat a team we want to beat when things aren't going our way, it can't turn into a blowout. A good team sits down and figures it out and we didn't really do that."
Hendricks was the only Wildcat with double-digit scoring.
The Vikings had nine players score the basketball. Their leading scorers were Dwight Lomax (12), Donovan Sparks (10) and Ben Toebben (8). Toebben also tallied 14 rebounds.
Lomax caught fire in the middle of the game as he knocked down four 3-pointers accounting for all 12 of his points.
"I've been talking to Dwight (Lomax). He has to shoot more," Agbo said. "He has to be a threat more. ... He found some rhythm from the corners today. You know how it is. You get confident, start knocking them down."
Agbo added that both of his guards — Poniewaz and Lomax — accept challenges often on defense. He pointed out that in the St. Charles area they're always challenged by tough guards. But he didn't hesitate to mention that facing All Wright of Joplin on Friday in the semifinals at 7:30 would be another challenge for them.
"We were in the same exact spot last year," Agbo said. "(Wright) scored 33 on us last year, 35, maybe. He dominated us last year. So, we just love the opportunity. We came down here to play against players we don't always play against. He's a high-profile player, a great player, an all-state player. So, we're just relishing the opportunity."
Neosho is back in action on Friday at 4:30 against William Chrisman who fell to Joplin on Thursday.
"That can be the good or the bad thing about a tournament," Culp said. "You either figure it out tomorrow and then it's behind you or let it stick with you and you keep losing."
