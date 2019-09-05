The Neosho football team will look to bounce back from a Week 1 setback tonight when it plays host to Central Ozark Conference foe Branson at 7 at Neosho High School.
The Wildcats suffered a 21-7 loss to Ozark last week in a game that saw the Tigers break a 7-7 tie with 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter. It was just the second loss Neosho had suffered in a season opener since 2014.
“It was a good ballgame, but we let it get away from us in the fourth quarter,” Neosho coach Leon Miller said. “We gave up a long touchdown run, then fumbled the ball and let them run it back for another touchdown. So it kind of got away from us there in a hurry. Not bad, but we have a lot of stuff to work on.”
Neosho is matched up with a Branson team that erupted for 350 yards of total offense and six touchdowns in a 42-29 win over Republic.
“Defensively, it will be a challenge to keep them off the scoreboard,” Miller said. Last week, we didn’t give up a lot (of points). It was definitely a defensive battle. But like I said, we just got to be a little more disciplined in some areas. Our kids played hard and gave good effort, but we just have to get better and get everybody on the same page this time around.”
Miller said the Branson offense typically operates out of a spread formation and occasionally shows a power-I set. In Branson’s win last week, senior running back Jay Hill scampered for 185 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Junior quarterback Dalton Muenchau was 6-of-9 passing for 69 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
“And as far as their defense, they’ll base out of either a 3-4 or 3-3,” Miller said. “We know for the most part last year they ran a lot of six-man front. So we’ll see what we get.”
The Wildcats are hoping to avoid their first 0-2 start since 2017.
“We just have to be more consistent in all areas, especially on the offensive line,” Miller said. “Our inexperience up front showed at times. It takes a while to adjust to live action, but these kids should have a better understanding of the flow of the game now and what they need to do to correct it. We’ll keep working hard and try to get better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.