Wildcats seek continued improvement as practice begins

When it comes to the Neosho football team, the expectations held by many have probably been raised in the wake of a bounce-back 2018 campaign.
But that doesn’t include third-year Neosho head coach Leon Miller. His expectations for the Wildcats haven’t really changed since Day 1.
“We just have to go out and compete each week,” Miller said before Neosho’s third practice of the season on Wednesday. “That’s always been our objective. If we can do that, the winning takes care of itself.”
Last season was a prime example of that. The Wildcats rebounded from a two-win 2017 and posted an 8-4 record as they made a run to the Class 4 District 6 championship game.
Neosho’s season ended in a 35-7 loss to eventual state semifinalist Webb City, which accounted for two of the Wildcats’ losses on the year. The other two setbacks came in Central Ozark Conference tilts with Carthage and Joplin — two more Final Four teams in their respective classes.
With its winningest season of the past decade now in the rearview mirror, Neosho has opened its first week of practice with the same vision it has had since the start of the Miller era.
“Just keep getting better each day,” Miller said. “The kids who have been on this team before know that’s what we’ve preached the most.”
This year’s squad returns seven starters, one being senior quarterback Gage Kelley, an all-COC honoree who accounted for 1,110 offensive yards and 16 touchdowns as a first-year signal caller for the Wildcats last season.
“His progression last year as a first-year starter, I felt like he got better all year long and really started to understand the position and make good decisions,” Miller said. “He’s only continued that throughout the offseason. I know he’s going to come in this season with a lot more confidence in knowing what he’s supposed to do and his ability to do it.”
Kelley will be joined in the backfield by junior running back Drayke Perry, who rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns off 36 carries while also tallying 31 tackles and one sack on defense at linebacker. Kaden Decker, a junior, will help pave the way in the trenches as Neosho’s lone returning starter from last season’s offensive line.
Another player to watch, according to Miller, is senior Sam Cook, a returning starter at tight end and linebacker who led the team in sacks with five while logging 35 tackles and one interception.
“Sam Cook is a quality player and one of the better players in this league,” Miller said.
Neosho kicks off its season on Aug. 30 at Ozark. Its home opener will take place the following week against Branson.
“Like every team, our goal heading into it is we want to play as deep into the season as we can,” Miller said. “You know, (last season) was a good step for the program, and we want to build on this momentum now.”
