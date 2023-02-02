DIAMOND, Mo. – The Diamond girls basketball team entered Thursday with just six games remaining before district play – and the Wildcats hadn’t played for nearly a week.
So head coach Marty Atnip was understandably concerned about how his team would perform against a Marionville squad that received some votes in the latest Class 2 poll from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
The Wildcats eased those concerns early, and, with a convincing 68-50 victory, looked like a team ready for the postseason.
“It’s good and bad,” Atnip said of the recent time off. “It’s good because obviously at this point in the season people have some nagging bumps and bruises and stuff but you want to make sure you’re staying razor sharp. It’s a double-edged sword there for sure between getting rest and staying sharp. Hopefully we’re getting on a role where we’re ready to go come district time. That’s what our mindset is, ride these next five games where we’ve got some momentum heading into districts.”
Diamond, 14-5, matched its season scoring average (54 points) barely a minute into the fourth quarter and snapped a two-game skid with the win.
The Wildcats trailed 14-13 after a quarter but limited the Comets to just three field goals and six points in the second quarter while building a 10-point halftime lead.
And then Diamond had an answer seemingly every time Marionville tried to make a game of it in the second half.
It was 30-23 early in the third after Marionville’s Lucy Newberry made a 3-pointer. Diamond’s Lauren Turner answered with a layup.
It was 32-25 after Marionville’s Newberry made two free throws. Turner forced a steal on the Comets’ next possession and scored on a layup.
The visitors cut the lead to eight points on three occasions after that, but could never get closer as the Wildcats scored on 10-of-15 possessions at one point and went nearly an entire quarter without back-to-back empty possessions.
Diamond led 49-38 with one quarter remaining, and Grace Frazier opened the fourth with a 3-pointer, a steal and a layup to make it a 16-point game.
The Comets cut it to 55-45 with 4:30 remaining, but Turner grabbed an offensive rebound and scored, then added a steal and reverse layup.
Marionville, 15-6, also struggled at the free throw line in the second half. The Comets made 7-of-14 attempts after the break and just 2 of 6 in the fourth quarter.
“They’re a good team and we knew it was going to be a battle for us, so to come away with an 18-point win, that’s a big win for us for sure,” Atnip said.
“We have to be ready to play every game,” Marionville coach Casey Young said. “Today we didn’t bring the energy we should have brought and that was necessary to be able to beat them. We had several opportunities. They turned the ball over, we turned the ball over. There were several opportunities for us to make a good run and we just couldn’t put it together tonight.”
Frazier led Diamond with 24 points after scoring just two in the first quarter. She chipped in 10 in the second, five in the third and seven in the fourth and shot 5 for 7 at the line.
Turner scored 14 points – 10 in the second half – and Kabrie Parmley added 12, including nine in the second half.
The Wildcats made 11-of-17 free throws in the game.
Marionville was led by 29 points from Newberry. She had eight in the first quarter, four in the second, nine in the third and eight in the fourth. Annaliyah Ghan scored nine for the Comets.
Marionville made 9-of-17 free throw attempts in the game.
Diamond, which will host the Class 3 District 12 tournament beginning Feb. 21, plays Monett and Seneca on Friday and Saturday, respectively, in the Seneca tournament. Marionville hosts Ash Grove on Monday.
