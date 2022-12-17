Neosho was led by Isaiah Green on Friday night in a 72-53 victory over Seneca at Neosho High School.
Green tallied 21 points and registered a double-double with 10 rebounds as well. The senior added six assists to his stat line.
The Wildcats (5-1) led 31-24 at halftime and then used a 41-point second half to pull away from the Indians.
In an attempt to come back, Seneca poured in 25 fourth-quarter points. But, Neosho matched that scoring output to keep its distance and seal the win.
Gavyn Hoover led the Indians with 16 points as Jace Schulte chipped in 10 of his own.
Other's in double figures for Neosho were Carter Baslee with 12 and Carter Fenske with 11. Baslee added 10 rebounds to join Green with a double-double.
Jared Siler played in his first game so far this season. Returning from an injury, Siler got involved during the second half of this contest. The senior chipped in with eight second-half points.
Neosho's next game is Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Aurora.
