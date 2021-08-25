In one of the best area high school football games of the 2020 season, Cassville overcame a 17-0 fourth-quarter deficit against Maryville and took a 28-24 lead with just over a minute left in the game as a return trip to the Class 3 state championship game looked likely.
But the Spoofhounds scored with 11 seconds left for a 30-28 victory and abruptly ended what was another magical season for the Wildcats’ program.
“What a great group of seniors. What a legacy they are going to leave,” coach Lance Parnell said. “They won a lot of ball games. We overcame so much adversity from early season injuries and a lot of new faces. A ton of kids developed and grew. They just kept working and getting better and better and better to put ourselves in a position in Maryville.”
But Cassville will have an almost entirely new look looking ahead to this fall. The Wildcats lost 21 starters, including key pieces like Zach Coenen (Pittsburg State signee), Drake Reese (Missouri Southern), Hayden Sink (Missouri Southern) and Jericho Farris.
Cassville returns one starter and 24 lettermen from a 10-3 team last year.
“We will be looking to replace a ton of experience and starters from graduation,” Parnell said. “I’m excited to see how our young kids improve throughout the season. We had a lot of underclassmen get some valuable experience in 2020.”
The Wildcats will be starting 11 new faces on offense, led by 5-foot-10, 180-pound quarterback Cutter Hicks who made two starts as a junior last year. Other returning players who made spot starts for Cassville were sophomore Christian Tidwell on the offensive line and Ethan Fuchs at fullback.
“We do have four or five players that saw significant playing time last year which will help, but they will all be new full-time starters on Friday nights,” Parnell added. “Cutter does have some Friday night experience at quarterback. Christian made three starts as a sophomore, so he will provide some experience up front for us. Ethan had three starts at fullback in 2020.”
The lone returning starter is junior wide receiver Hernan Hernandez, who caught 23 passes last season. Junior running backs Trey Wilson and Jadon Ewing saw limited time.
Defense has been a staple of the Wildcats’ state tournament runs under Parnell. Cassville’s top returning tackles from last year are Keaton Shellenberger (35 tackles), Fuchs (29) and Hernandez (21). Hernandez also had two interceptions last season.
“We do return several players that saw significant action in 2020,” Parnell said. “We will look to Keaton and Hernan for leadership and experience. Michael Morgan played some really good snaps at defensive end. Jake Anthonysz played a ton of reps for us at corner and started against Maryville.”
Another benefit from last year’s deep postseason run was the extra practices.
“I think the added practices late in the season will go a long way in developing our younger players that will be asked to step into full-time starting roles,” Parnell said. “Our philosophy is always to improve as the year goes along and to be playing our best football at the end of the year.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — Mount Vernon
Sept. 3 — at Marshfield
Sept. 10 — Nevada
Sept. 17 — Rogersville
Sept. 24 — at Lamar
Oct. 1 — Monett
Oct. 8 — at Seneca
Oct. 15 — East Newton
Oct. 22 — at McDonald County
2020 RESULTSMount Vernon 21, Cassville 13
Cassville 22, Marshfield 20
Cassville 47, Nevada 28
Cassville 43, Rogersville 6
Lamar 40, Cassville 20
Cassville 50, Monett 0
Cassville 42, Seneca 21
Cassville 42, East Newton 0
Cassville 44, McDonald County 21
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Cassville 2, Reeds Spring 0, forfeit
Cassville 35, Mount Vernon 13
STATE PLAYOFFS
Cassville 41, Buffalo 16
Maryville 30, Cassville 28
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.