ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — McDonald County’s late rally fell just in an 8-7 loss to Rogersville in a Class 3 sectional softball contest on Wednesday night.
Down 8-5 as the seventh inning arrived, the Mustangs pushed across two runs and then had runners on second and third before the Wildcats recorded the final out.
McDonald County ends the season at 21-3.
Rogersville (24-6) is at Jefferson City Helias Catholic (23-5) at 1 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. Helias defeated Bolivar 6-0.
The Mustangs scored three runs in the first inning, as Whitney Kinser hit a two-run home run and Madeline McCall contributed an RBI double.
Rogersville tied it up in the fourth on run-scoring base hits from Jenna Lane and Paige Leithead and a sacrifice fly from Cassidy Coambes.
McDonald County took a 5-3 advantage one inning later when Kaylee Eberley connected for a solo home run.
The Wildcats trimmed their deficit to one in the bottom half of the fifth when Coambes recorded a run-scoring single. Rogersville’s Lane hit a grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning to give her team an 8-5 cushion.
In the seventh, Eberley smacked an RBI single and Jackie Grider hit an RBI double before the Wildcats recorded the final out.
Alexa Hopkins went 3-for-4 for the Mustangs, while Eberley had two hits. Lane and Coambes had two hits apiece for the Wildcats.
Halle Miles was the winning pitcher, while McCall took the loss.
Miles allowed seven runs on 11 hits while striking out four. McCall gave up seven earned runs on nine hits while striking out eight.
