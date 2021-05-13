In a game spearheaded by future Arkansas Razorbacks, Landrey Wilkerson provided the big blow and starter Dylan Carter was sharp.
It was an effort that would have even made Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver smile.
“The three-run home run, pitching and defense,” Crowder baseball coach Travis Lallemand said. “We made a great play in left field. We did most of that with two outs. We had some good two-strike at-bats. We always talk about winning our twos. We did just that.”
The No. 6 Roughriders (47-6) blanked Metropolitan Community College 6-0 in the semifinal round of the Region 16 Championship on Thursday afternoon at Joe Becker Stadium.
The triumph advanced top-seeded Crowder to the winner's bracket final where it plays third-seeded Jefferson on Friday at 3 p.m. Jefferson downed St. Charles 13-2 in the opening game.
“Survive and advance,” Carter said.
“It’s just another game,” Wilkerson added. “We played them about two weeks ago. They took the first one from us, but we are going to stay who we are. One game at a time.”
Carter (7-1) hurled six shutout innings, holding Metropolitan to only four hits while striking out seven.
“My most dominant pitch was probably my knuckle curve because early they were sitting fastball,” Carter said. “Me and my catcher read it, so we came into the dugout and discussed it a little bit. We are going to start off pitching backwards. I found that to be really effective today.”
Reece Lang followed Carter in relief, fanning four over three two-hit frames.
“Carter was dominant,” Lallemand said. “He’s progressively getting better as the year has gone on. He was in the zone. He got out of it with big situations. Lang came in after him and was dominant as he has been this year. He came back from injury. It was good to see and good to use only two guys in round one.”
After Metropolitan starter Jake Davey kept the Roughriders off the scoreboard early, Crowder struck big in the third inning.
Josh Patrick worked a one-out walk and Peyton Holt followed with a single to start the rally. That set up Wilkerson’s long three-run blast to right field off a curveball he knew was coming.
“The first at-bat he threw me four out of five curveballs just hanging,” Wilkerson said. “That next at-bat I was like, 'If he throws it again, swing at it.'"
Wilkerson’s blast broke the ice and allowed the offense to relax, Lallemand said. In fact, Crowder added three more tallies in the bottom of the fourth to account for the game’s final scoring. Clayton Gray and Logan Chambers put the game away with a two-run triple and RBI double, respectively.
“Gray has been doing that a lot the last few weeks,” Lallemand said. “He’s a real force at the bottom of the lineup. Chambers was smelling the blood in the water. He didn’t elevate it enough to get it out of the yard, but he really hit that ball hard.”
Metropolitan (13-26) was paced by Owen Forck, who finished 2 for 3 with a pair of singles. Davey (4-3) took the loss after surrendering six runs on seven hits through four innings of work.
After falling to Jefferson 9-6 to open a four-game set on April 30, the Roughriders went on to take the final three games of the series to close out the regular season.
“They are a very scrappy group offensively,” Lallemand said. “That’s the one thing that stuck out. They pitched well against us in game one. Very scrappy offense. Those guys come ready to play everyday, so it should be a fun game.”
Jefferson 13, St. Charles 2
A middle-inning offensive onslaught from the Vikings and Jordan Duncan lifted Jefferson (18-23) to a 11-run victory over St. Charles.
Duncan (4-1) went the distance, dealing seven innings of two-run ball while striking out four.
Payton Howard and Duncan went a combined 3-for-6 with six runs driven in to pace a nine-hit attack for the Vikings.
Bryce Mayer (6-2) suffered the loss. St Charles (20-20) mustered only two hits — singles by Chyran Cruse and Drew Mize.
