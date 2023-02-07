WEBB CITY, Mo. — After a close first half Tuesday, visiting Willard opened up in the third quarter to upend the Webb City boys basketball team 81-70.
The Tigers, who led 38-35 at halftime, outscored Webb City 26-15 in the third period to give them a boost to victory.
Four players for each team scored in double figures.
Leading the Cardinals (15-6) were Barron Duda with 23 points; Eli Pace, 14; and Holton Keith and Alex Martin with 10 apiece.
Tops for Willard (9-12) were Drew Quinlan with 20 points; Russell Roweton, 17; Riley Wolf, 14; and Braxton Boyer, 11.
