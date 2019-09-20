WILLARD, Mo. — The Willard Tigers were the definition of a well-round team on Friday night.
The Tigers offense was able to move the ball, and the defense not only set up the offense but also put points on the board in a 48-6 victory over Carl Junction on homecoming night at Tiger Stadium.
Willard (2-2), which had two interceptions in the first three games, turned five Bulldog (1-3) interceptions into scoring opportunities, including two that were returned for touchdowns.
“Our secondary did a really good job of recognizing (the passes),” Willard coach Brock Roweton said. “We had two tipped balls, and that is something that we worked on. That is an effort deal. When the ball is thrown, people working toward the ball.”
Senior Jed Brandon nabbed the first interception and returned it 51 yards for the game’s first score. Then in the midst of Willard’s 34-point, second-quarter burst, Austin Joplin returned a pick 52 yards for another touchdown.
“That just built the momentum for us,” Willard quarterback Reece Dawson said of the defense. “They set the tone from the start.”
While the defense was creating turnovers, Dawson was leading the offense with pinpoint accuracy. The senior completed eight of his nine pass attempts for 193 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a score.
Eli Aye was the recipient of both Dawson touchdown passes. The pair beat the Carl Junction secondary for scores of 57 and 66 yards during the second=quarter onslaught that led the Tigers to a 41-0 halftime lead.
“Reece was really dialed in,” Roweton said. “Every ball was catchable, every ball hit their hands. He was fantastic tonight.”
Carl Junction, which scored 55 points last week in a victory over Republic, struggled to find its offensive rhythm. The Bulldogs managed three first downs in the first half and were held to 54 yards of total offense, including 2-for-17 passing for 14 yards.
Carl Junction did find the end zone on a 76-yard pass from Drew Patterson to Cole Stewart.
The Bulldogs will look to rebound next week as they host Ozark, while Willard travels to Republic.
