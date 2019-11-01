WILLARD, Mo. – A football team’s change of pace back usually has a different running style than the starter.
But what happens when a team replaces its wrecking ball of a running back with a second wrecking ball? You get an offense that can wear down a defense in a hurry, and that is what Willard did Friday night in a 41-14 victory over Carl Junction in a Class 4 District 6 quarterfinal game.
“They are a difficult matchup for us,” Carl Junction coach Doug Buckmaster said. “They have some size with those big backs, and we were a little bit undermanned on both sides of the ball.”
Willard’s duo of Marshall Swadley and Garrett Rice combined for 240 yards rushing (118 and 122, respectively) as the Tigers (5-5) picked up the victory and brought an end to the Bulldogs’ 4-6 season.
Rice scored the first three touchdowns for Willard, including a 59-yarder in which he barreled through the middle and outran the defense to the end zone. He finished with four scores.
“I thought our backs did a great job tonight seeing the holes,” Willard coach Brock Roweton said. “One weighs 230 (pounds) and one weighs 250, so they are a load to bring down.”
While the Willard rushing attack was marching the ball up and down the field, Carl Junction was keeping stride early.
A long, 13-play scoring drive on the first possession was capped with a scoring pass from Drew Patterson to Cole Stewart from six yards out that tied the game at 7-all.
A couple possessions later, it appeared the Bulldog defense was going to get the stop that it needed. Willard punted from deep in its territory, but a fumble on the return gave the ball right back to the Tigers, who marched 52 yards for a score and a 21-7 lead.
“We had a great opening drive there and put points on the board,” Buckmaster said. “We had them punting and were going to get great field position but dropped the punt. That was a big play.”
With Swadley and Rice spearheading the attack, Willard racked up 331 yards of rushing offense, averaging nearly 6.5 yards per carry.
“Mine and Marshall’s job it pretty easy when you have holes everywhere,” Rice said. “Our line did a great job tonight. We were just getting good yards all night.”
The win sends Willard (the No. 4 seed in the district) to a matchup next Friday at top-seeded Webb City. The Cardinals defeated McDonald County 49-14. The other district semifinal will match No. 3 Bolivar (10-0) at No. 2 West Plains (9-1).
“We have a big one next week,” Rice said. “This is a good momentum night.”
