WEBB CITY, Mo. — The Willard girls softball team, behind Kennedy Dalton and Jaz Rennison, outhit Webb City 14-5 en route to defeating the host Cardinals 10-4 Tuesday.
Kennedy went 4-for-5 to drive in three runs, while Rennison drove home another run in going 3-for-4.
Webb City shortstop Peyton Hawkins went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Cardinal right fielder Hannah Wells went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Sydni Fletcher went the distance on the mound for the Tigers, striking out seven batters and walking two.
Laney Taylor, who was relieved in the third inning by Hawkins, took the pitching loss.
Webb City's three runs in the fifth inning were not enough to turn back the Tigers, who jumped out to an 8-1 lead in the top of the fifth and added another run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
The Cardinals will entertain Branson at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Webb City slipped to 6-5, while Willard went to 5-2.
