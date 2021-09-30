CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — In a rematch of the Class 4 state sectional round matchup from last season, the Willard volleyball team downed Carl Junction 3-1 on Thursday night at Carl Junction High School.
Both teams split the opening two sets, but the Tigers (16-3-1, 3-1 COC) claimed the final two (25-22, 16-25, 25-22, 25-23) to secure the victory.
Destiny Buerge paced the Bulldogs with 16 kills, while Karissa Chase had 12. Jessa Hylton, Kylie Scott and Maggie Brown chipped in 10 kills apiece.
But perhaps the story of the night for Carl Junction (17-5, 3-1 COC) was once again the performance of Arkansas commit Logan Jones. The junior setter handed out a school-record 59 assists.
The old record was held by Jones previously with 54.
Carl Junction hosts Webb City at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.