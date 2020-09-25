WILLARD, Mo. — It has always been said that football games are won in the trenches.
The big boys up front can decide a game.
That was certainly the case Friday night as the Willard Tigers shocked the Joplin Eagles 32-20 behind a ball-control offense that wore down the Joplin defense all night.
“(Willard) did a really good job of playing keep away and keeping the ball away from our offense,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “We just didn’t do a good enough job getting them off of the field.”
Willard (1-4) ran a whopping 67 offensive plays on the night, including 56 rushing plays. The Tigers averaged more than four yards per carry and had more than double the time of possession of the Eagles (2-3).
When the Joplin defense was able to force third and fourth downs, the Tigers were able to convert them into first downs at a staggering rate. Willard converted 10-of-16 third down tries and 2-of-3 fourth downs. It also got help with Joplin penalties on two more fourth downs that resulted in a new set of downs.
Willard sophomore Owen Bushnell was the main benefactor for the Tigers. He racked up 133 yards on 26 carries and scored a touchdown.
“Our (offensive) line was very effective this game,” Bushnell said. “We have a lot of sophomores on the line that really stepped up and did what we had to do.”
Although Willard was setting the pace of the game on offense, it was the Tigers' defense that sealed the victory. Interceptions on three straight possessions, including one that was returned 37 yards for a touchdown by Dylan Leach and another inside the 5-yard line, closed the door on Joplin’s comeback hopes.
One bright spot for Joplin was the varsity debut of running back Quinton Renfro. The freshman was added to the varsity roster with the Eagles’ leading rusher Nathan Glades sidelined with a knee injury. Renfro came on in the second quarter and rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries, including a 37-yard touchdown. He also caught two passes for 26 yards.
“With Glades hurt, I felt like we needed some depth and I felt that he came in and did a good job,” Jasper said. “We was a good experience for him.”
The Eagles will return home on next Friday to face Republic while Willard plays host to Carthage.
