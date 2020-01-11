Nevada built an early 10-point lead before William Chrisman rallied in the second half to earn a 62-57 win in the semifinals of the Kaminsky Classic on Friday at Joplin High School.
“Every win is big, especially on the road,” William Chrisman coach Jake Kates said. “When you fall down 10 and then rally to win to get to the championship, it’s huge.”
The Tigers (9-1) scored the first 10 points of the game and led 17-8 after the opening period. The Bears (8-2) chipped away over the second and third quarters before knotting the game at 32-32 with 3:52 left in the third. A back-and-forth fight the rest of the way, William Chrisman scored the final six points in regulation to take the win and hand Nevada its first loss of the season.
“Our guys did a great job executing the game plan early,” Nevada coach Shaun Gray said. “We’ve had some slow starts this year, and it was nice to get off to that start. With the quality of William Chrisman, you know they are going to go on a run. … For a long time, we did a really good job of (preventing them getting to the rim) and forcing them to shoot jump shots. In the fourth quarter, it seemed like those driving lanes opened up and they became very effective at that point.
“This can be a great teacher. Sometimes you don’t learn the same lessons in victory that you do in defeat. If we want to accomplish anything in the postseason, we’re going to see teams just like this and be in similar situations. Hopefully, we can look back at this as a learning opportunity.”
Dalton Gayman, who scored 14 of Nevada’s 17 points in the opening stanza, knocked down two shots from the foul line with with 2:40 to play to give the Tigers a 55-53 lead.
A 3-pointer by William Chrisman’s Alex Calhoun on the next trip down the court put the Bears in front 56-55.
A layup by Logan Applegate put Nevada back on top 57-56 with 2:10 left, but the lead didn’t last long as Isaiah Jackson scored inside to regain the lead for the Bears, 58-57.
After a miss on Nevada’s end, Zachariah Rowe scored on the drive to give William Chrisman a 60-57 lead with a minute to play. Rowe forced a steal on defense and sank a pair of charities with nine seconds left to seal the win.
“Our guys have played together since they were in the third grade,” Kates said. “It doesn’t matter what is going on around them, they are going to eventually be there in the end.”
Gayman scored a game-high 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting, sinking 12-of-13 shots from the foul line. He finished with a double-double, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds.
“He played extremely hard,” Gray said. “He had a mismatch most of the night. He was guarded so physically, and I think that started to wear on him. … He showed great toughness in this one.”
Lane McNeley scored 13 points and added three rebounds, while Applegate put up 10 points and a team-high seven assists.
Rowe led William Chrisman with 19 points and eight rebounds, while Jackson and Marcus Wigfall each put up 15 points. Jackson had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, while Wigfall had five rebounds and five assists.
William Chrisman faces Francis Howell (12-1) in the championship game at 12:30 p.m. today. It is Francis Howell’s third straight trip to the championship round.
“We are playing a really, really good team in the championship,” Kates said. “We are going to go home, eat and get some rest and see what we can do.”
Weather permitting, Nevada will take on Joplin (8-4) at 11 a.m. in the third-place game.
“It will be a tough matchup on a quick turnaround,” Gray said. “We will have to wipe the slate clean and play our best ball game if we are going to win.”
