PITTSBURG, Kan. — In her final home game as a Gorilla, Pittsburg State senior Maya Williams will go out a winner.
The Carthage product scored 10 points in her last game at John Lance Arena as the Gorillas (14-8) fought off an upset bid by Newman in the game’s final minutes to earn a 69-61 victory on Saturday afternoon.
PSU is the sixth-seed in the MIAA Tournament this week and travels to third-seeded Nebraska-Kearney on Wednesday. The start time is to be announced.
Kaylee DaMitz scored a game-high 25 points in the regular season finale and became the 24th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points. Tristan Gegg, who is also a member of the 1,000 point club, added 12 points and five rebounds.
Amoni White had a team-high 20 points to pace Newman (4-18).
NEWMAN MEN 79, PSU 77
In a season full of ups and downs and twists and turns, the PSU men’s season couldn’t have ended in a more gut-wrenching manner.
With 19 seconds left in regulation, Newman’s Joel Boyce had the ball and attacked the paint, finishing with a driving layup to lift the Jets to the two-point upset win over the Gorilas.
The loss ended PSU’s season (10-12) and prevented the Gorillas from advancing to the MIAA Tournament.
Ian Lee scored a game-high 23 points for Newman. Boyce chipped in 16 points and Branden Bunn finished with 14.
Martin Vogt led four PSU players in double figures with 16 points. Antonio Givens II and Cameron Huefner had 15 points apiece while Quentin Hardrict Jr. added 13. Hardrict dished out a game-high eight assists and Bobby Arthur-Williams Jr. scored nine points and pulled down six rebounds.
