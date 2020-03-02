After nearly four decades of patrolling the hardwood, Jeff Williams is walking away from the game of basketball.
Following his team’s season-ending loss at the Class 5 District 12 tournament on Monday night at Carthage High School, Williams informed the Globe he will not return as Joplin High School’s girls basketball coach.
“After being around the game in some way for 39 years, I told the girls and my administration that I’ve coached my last game,” Williams said. “I’m resigning my coaching position on my own accord. I’m very grateful to the people that brought me to Joplin because Joplin has brought me and my family a lot of joy. I feel really blessed that I’ve been in the Joplin basketball family for 11 years.”
Known for his upbeat personality, Williams spent six seasons at the helm of the JHS girls basketball program after leading the boys team for five years.
“We’re extremely appreciative of everything he’s done for our girls program,” said Matt Hiatt, Joplin High School’s athletic director. “He’s put his heart and soul into it. He took over the program at a critical time, so we’re grateful for everything he’s done. We understand that everyone comes to a point in life where it’s time to slow down and step back. We’re supportive of Jeff as his future goes in a different direction. He’s a Joplin guy, and he’s also done a lot for the boys program. He’s touched a lot of lives along the way.”
Williams, who had a lengthy coaching career in Chanute, Kansas, said he’s confident the future of the JHS girls hoops program is bright.
The Eagles relied a large number of underclassmen this season, including freshmen Brynn Driver, Serafina Auberry, Lindsey Belnap, Isabella Yust, sophomores Brooke Nice and Ella Hafer, and juniors Layni Merriman, Lily Pagan and Jacie Jensen.
“We had an awful lot of youth gain really good experience this year,” Williams said. “I think we improved a lot this year, and I’m really proud of our girls. We have proposed some changes for the youth program, and in a few years, I think you’ll see a lot of skill coming up into the girls basketball program. I think they’re going to get there.
“And we still have three really smart coaches in the program,” Williams added, mentioning Ashley Ohlman, Tony Witt and Lindsay DeWelt. “I feel confident that someone will step up and lead this program to some really good things in the future. I think Joplin is a diamond in the rough.”
Hiatt said the search for a new girls basketball coach will begin immediately.
A health and physical education instructor, Williams said he plans to teach for a couple of more years before retiring. Of course, Williams noted he’ll keep a close eye on the school’s girls basketball program.
“I’ll be supporting the program from a distance now,” he said.
