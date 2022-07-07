SEDALIA, Mo. — With two outs in the bottom of the 11th, Kayden Williams collected a walk-off single as the Sedalia Bombers edged the Joplin Outlaws 10-9 on Thursday night at home.
Sedalia, improving to 16-17 on the season, took sole possession of first place in the MINK League South standings as Joplin slipped to 14-16.
The Bombers overcame an early 9-1 hole with eight unanswered runs — three in the seventh and five in the eighth — to force extras.
Sedalia tallied 13 hits in the contest. Brayden McGinnis had a game-high three hits with one driven in, while Jake Baker collected a pair of hits and drove in four.
Williams finished 2 for 6 with two RBI, while Rylie Poulton and Cade Schupe notched two knocks apiece.
Garrett Ferguson earned the win for the hosts. He punched out eight batters and limited Joplin to just two hits over four shutout frames out of the bullpen.
Leading the Outlaws' offense was Max Bruff. Bruff went 2 for 4 with three RBI, while Tyler Davis had two hits and two driven in. Carl Junction product Carson Johnson managed a hit and drove in two runs.
Cole White took the tough-luck loss. The righty worked the final 3 1/3 innings in relief and scattered one run on four hits.
Joplin plays at Sedalia again at 7 p.m. Friday night.
