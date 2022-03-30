EXETER, Mo. — As a freshman, Kloee Williamson was College Heights Christian’s leading hitter and run producer.
Williamson isn’t slowing down anytime soon as a sophomore.
She went a perfect 4 for 4 and was a double shy of the cycle while driving in four RBI on the day as the Cougars defeated Exeter 8-5 Tuesday afternoon on the road.
College Heights, which has now won its last three contests, improved to 3-1 on the season.
Aaliyah Perez got the Cougars on the board with an RBI groundout in the first inning. Williamson extended College Heights’ lead to 3-0 with a two-run triple in the second, while her home run was an inside-the-parker to widen the Cougars’ lead to 5-0 in the fourth.
She collected a single with one out in the first.
Exeter plated four unanswered runs in the bottom half of the inning to cut the deficit to one. But College Heights sealed the game as Addie Lawrence tripled home Williamson and Maddy Colin added an RBI single to increase the lead to 8-4 in the sixth.
The Cougars amassed 13 hits in the contest as Colin was a perfect 4 for 4 at the plate. In the circle, she went the distance and allowed five unearned runs (three earned) on five hits while striking out 17 batters.
Aubry Antle suffered the loss for the Tigers.
College Heights plays at Verona at 5 p.m. Thursday.
