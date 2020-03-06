No. 25 Missouri Southern was in need of the big hit to break through offensively against Washburn on Friday, and that is exactly what Brad Willis provided.
The Lions (14-4, 1-3 MIAA) found themselves trailing the Ichabods 5-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning when Clay Milas led the frame off with an infield single. Following a strikeout, Dexter Swims laced a ball back up the middle for a single before Henry Kusiak drew a walk to load the bases.
Washburn (11-9, 3-1 MIAA) made a pitching change, bringing in lefty reliever Dalton Huggins to face the left-handed hitting Willis. After two pitches out of the zone, Huggins left a ball over the plate and Willis didn’t miss it, ripping the ball deep over the wall in left field for a grand slam to give Southern a 6-5 lead it wouldn’t relinquish, going on to beat Wasburn by the same score in the first of three games at Warren Turner Field.
“It was a great feeling,” Willis said. “It wouldn’t have been possible without Clay getting on base, Dex putting the ball up the middle and Kus (Kusiak) having the best at-bat of the day. They put me in a great position and I was able to come through.
“We have been putting guys in position to score the last couple weeks, but haven’t been doing a good job driving them in. It felt good to break through there for my team.”
Adding to the excitement of the come-from-behind win was Southern starting pitcher Zach Parish making history for the Lions. The left-handed Parish entered the day four strikeouts shy of tying the MIAA all-time career strikeout mark of 349 owned by Lincoln’s Rick Nilges (1973-76).
Parish struck out two batters in the first inning and added a strikeout in the third to get within one of the all-time record. Parish struck out Wyatt Featherston looking in the fourth inning to tie the record and opened the fifth inning with a strikeout of Mitchell Lady to set the new all-time conference record for career strikeouts.
“I am blessed,” Parish said. “I am blessed to be here right now. I have been through a lot of stuff (in my career), but having God on my side, there is no better feeling than pushing through it.
“I tried not to think a lot about it. … I knew about the record coming in, but I didn’t want to focus on it. I just wanted to go out there and give my team the best chance to win.”
Parish, who earned the no-decision after allowing four runs on six hits and four walks in six innings, struck out seven total Ichabods. He is in his second season at Southern after spending his first two seasons at Northeastern State. Parish struck out 136 batters in 101 innings last season with the Lions and has 57 strikeouts in 36 innings in six starts this season.
“Southern took me in with open arms and didn’t know what they were getting at the time,” Parish said. “They’ve developed me to the point where I could achieve a goal like this. I am blessed to be a part of this program.”
Cole Woods (2-0) earned the win in relief, striking out one without allowing a run in 2 1/3 innings. Logan VanWey earned his fifth save after striking out the only batter he faced in the top of the ninth.
The win ends a three-game skid for the Lions, who were swept in a road series by Emporia State last weekend.
Huggins was tagged with the loss, allowing one earned run on one hit and a strikeout in two-thirds of an inning pitched. Brock Gilliam started and took a no-decision after allowing five runs on seven hits, three walks and six strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.
The Lions scored first in the second inning when Kusiak drew a bases-loaded walk to force in Milas for a 1-0 advantage.
Washburn tied the game in the top of the third with an RBI single by Eric Hinostroza. The Ichabods took a 4-1 lead in the sixth on a two-run double by Parker Dunn and an RBI single by Kros Bay.
Southern’s Jordan Fitzpatrick turned on a pitch in the last of the sixth for a solo home run to make the score 4-2. Wasburn brought a run home in the seventh with a passed ball with runners on second and third.
Milas had three hits and two runs scored, while Swims went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Fitzpatrick had two hits, an RBI and scored a run.
Hinostroza and Bay each had two hits for the Ichabods.
Game 2 between Southern and Washburn is set for 1 p.m. today at Warren Turner Field.
