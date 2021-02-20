HILLSBORO, Mo. — Fiona Wilson and Payge Dahmer combined to score 44 points to fuel the Crowder College women's basketball team to a 71-59 victory over Jefferson College on Saturday afternoon.
Trailing 14-13 after the first quarter, the Roughriders (3-4, 1-0 Region 16) took a 29-27 advantage at the break and 48-46 after three quarters. But momentum completely changed in the final frame.
Crowder used a 25-13 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away.
Wilson finished with 24 points, and Dahmer contributed 20, including five 3-point goals.
Jefferson (3-5, 0-1) was led by Myisha Malone with 15 points.
Crowder hosts No. 11 Moberly at 6 p.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.