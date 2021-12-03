Webb City football player Cade Wilson and Joplin girls basketball player Brooke Nice have been named the Globe's prep athletes of the week for the week ending Nov. 27.
Cade Wilson
Wilson, a 5-foot-8 senior running back for Webb City, tallied 141 yards and four touchdowns in last weekend's Class 5 semifinal game against Jackson.
Wilson ran the ball 20 times for an average of seven yards per carry.
“He’s just a tough kid," Webb City coach John Roderique said. "He’s exactly like our program — a kid that’s been in our program for a long time. He’s not big enough, he’s not strong enough, he’s not fast enough. But he plays really hard and shows up. He’s a great kid to boot.”
Wilson's performance on the ground helped lead the Cardinals to a 35-21 victory to advance to the state championship game against Holt.
Friday will mark Webb City’s 19th appearance in a state championship football game since 1989.
Heading into Friday's contest, Wilson had logged 1,393 yards on 180 carries for the entire season. The senior has reached paydirt 25 times this year while maintaining his average of more than seven ypc and nearing eight with an average of 7.7.
Brooke Nice
Nice, a 5-6 senior shooting guard for Joplin, led the Eagles in a victory over East Newton last Monday.
Nice registered 28 points on nearly 80% shooting from the field.
The senior was 8 for 11 on all field goals and shot 5 for 8 from beyond the arc. She added 7 of 8 shooting from the free throw line as well.
“Brooke had an outstanding night against East Newton," Joplin coach Luke Floyd said. "She obviously shot the ball extremely well. She got all of her shots within the offense and never forced anything. Brooke is a gym rat that works very hard at her game and it’s exciting for her to see all of that hard work paying off.”
Nice also grabbed three rebounds while coming away with one steal in the Eagles' 61-56 win on Nov. 22.
