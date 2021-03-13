NEOSHO, Mo. — To say Fiona Wilson erupted for Crowder College, that might be selling her short.
The 5-foot-9 sophomore guard scored a season-high 38 points to lead the Roughriders (8-7, 6-3 Region 16) past State Fair Community College 81-70 on Saturday afternoon in Bob Sneller Gymnasium.
Wilson, who averages 18.2 points per game this season, accounted for more than half of Crowder’s offensive production and hit a game-best four 3-pointers.
The Roughriders led 16-15 after the first quarter, and it increased to 40-34 by intermission. That advantage continued to grow with a 17-15 third quarter followed by a 24-21 burst in the final frame.
Also in double figures for Crowder, Makayla White with 19 points. Jonisha Rolle added eight.
For State Fair, Donnisia Harrison posted a team-high 13 points.
Crowder returns to action at Three Rivers Community College at 5 p.m. Monday.
