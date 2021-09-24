CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Head coach John Roderique and his Webb City football program have historically been pretty darn good in the rare instances when they come off a loss.
Take Friday night for example.
Bouncing back from a Week 4 setback to Carthage, Webb City benefitted from a four-touchdown night by senior running back Cade Wilson as well as a stifling performance by its defense as the Cardinals rolled to a 41-6 victory over Carl Junction at Bulldog Stadium.
“I thought we played better obviously,” Roderique said. “It’s a different opponent and all that. … But the kids did what they needed to do. We created some turnovers on defense. Offensively we did a good job.”
Wilson finished with 147 yards on 14 carries on a night when the Webb City offense was without two key starters in quarterback Cohl Vaden and running back Dupree Jackson. Wilson accounted for the Cardinals’ first four scores of the game, with the final coming on a 16-yard scamper on the first play of the fourth quarter to put his team up 28-6 with 11:56 remaining.
“We always put it on our offensive line,”Roderique said. “They know that. That’s the way it’s always been. We’re going to go offensively as well as our offensive line is going to go. and certainly Cade is an experienced guy. He’s out there giving everything he has. … But it all starts up front. Make no mistake about that.”
“It was a great week of practice, honestly,” Wilson said. “All of the seniors had been on everyone after last week and everything that happened. We all just bounced back because we have one goal. We all know what the same goal is.”
Defensively, the Cardinals executed the bend-but-don’t-break game plan to near perfection as they limited the CJ offense to just a pair of field goals on 13 drives.
The Bulldogs — also playing relatively shorthanded after losing several starters to injury in their last three weeks against Carthage, Branson and Joplin — advanced into Webb City territory multiple times throughout the night but were ultimately hindered by a barrage of negative plays and three interceptions as they failed to find the end zone for the third time this season.
“My first thought is that I believe we got out of here without losing anybody due to injuries,” Carl Junction head coach Doug Buckmaster said. “That’s big to get through this stretch … playing against Carthage, Joplin and Webb City in three of the last four weeks. We needed to come out of this ballgame healthy, No. 1.
“I am proud of our kids. We’re competitors. We’re lacking in numbers this year and we lack in depth, but we’ll compete. and again, we may play the toughest schedule in Missouri (as a Class 4 program).”
Webb City jumped out to a 14-3 lead by halftime thanks to a pair of rushing touchdowns by Wilson, who had 96 yards on six carries in the first 24 minutes of play.
The Cardinals’ first score of the night was set up by a 39-yard punt return by Dante Washington that set the Webb City offense up at the CJ 12-yard line. Then two plays later, Wilson found the end zone on a 3-yard carry to put the Cardinals up 7-0 with 2:48 remaining in the opening quarter.
Both teams exchanged punts before the Bulldogs managed to get on the scoreboard. However, after driving all the way down to the Webb City 2, CJ went backward on back-to-back plays and had to settle for a 27-yard field goal by Xavier Perkins that trimmed the Cardinals’ lead to 7-3 midway through the second quarter.
The Webb City offense answered just a few plays later. After another hefty return by Washington on the ensuing kickoff, Wilson broke loose for a 57-yard TD scamper to put the Cardinals up 14-3 with 6:42 showing in the second period.
The Bulldogs had four drives advance into Webb City territory in the first half — including two that advanced into the red zone — but had just three points to show for it by the game’s intermission.
CJ’s final drive of the half advanced to the Webb City 3 before a third-down pass fell incomplete in the end zone as the second quarter clock expired, preserving Webb City’s 11-point lead.
It wound up being a breakout night for Washington, who — on top of his pivotal returns on special teams — accounted for one interception as well as one touchdown catch and 50 total yards receiving.
Washington’s score came on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Landon Johnson, giving Webb City a 35-6 lead midway through the final quarter.
The final score of the night came on an interception by Webb City linebacker Bill Wolfe, who went untouched for 46 yards on the return for a touchdown.
Johnson, in his first varsity start at quarterback this season, completed five of 14 passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.
Carl Junction quarterback Nathan Planchon made his second start at quarterback for the Bulldogs and finished 21 of 37 for 262 yards. Dexter Merrell and Dalton Mills accounted for 82 and 52 yards receiving, respectively.
“Nathan Planchon made a big step up from what he was a week ago at Joplin,” Buckmaster said. “Unfortunately we did turn the ball over there in the second half a couple of times, but we moved the ball a lot tonight and had multiple opportunities to put points on the board. We just really struggled getting the ball in the end zone, and that’s primarily due to a lack of running game between the tackles.”
Carl Junction was held to under 50 yards rushing on the night.
CJ kicker Xavier Perkins connected on field goals of 27 and 33 yards.
Up next, Webb City plays host to Branson next Friday while Carl Junction plays host to Neosho.
