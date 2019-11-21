Winston Dessesow feels 'at home' at MSSU

Winston Dessesow has met Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Brandon Williams.
“Actually last year my family went to the big Ravens open practice before the first game, and we got to meet him,” Dessesow said. “I met him because he was one of the stars signing autographs. So I got face-to-face with him.”
Obviously Dessesow, Missouri Southern 6-foot-1 freshman guard from Baltimore, didn’t realize then he could have asked Williams for the quickest route from Baltimore to Joplin.
“It was a big surprise to hear he was from this school right here in Missouri,” Dessesow said.
Dessesow made a nice showing in his home debut last Sunday afternoon with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal and zero turnovers in 20 minutes in the Lions’ 113-63 victory over Saint Mary (Kan.).
“I’m ecstatic. My first college basketball game, my first college points, especially at home with the environment we were in,” Dessesow said. “My guys rooting for me, there’s no better feeling than that. It would have been totally different if we had lost though. Win, win, win ... that’s my thing.”
“It was good to see Winston do some really good things,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “He made some incredible passes in the paint and then knocking down some shots. I think he’s going to be really good for us.”
Actually Dessesow played only his freshman and sophomore years in Baltimore. He played the last two years at Admiral Farragut Academy, a college prep school in St. Petersburg, Florida. He averaged 16.7 points, 4.3 assists, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals last season.
“(MSSU recruited me from Florida, got me in the gym,” he said. “It’s a home feel here. That’s the main thing I care about. If it’s home if I like everything and everybody treats me with respect, why not. I love it here.”
Cam Martin, 6-foot-9 junior, tallied 28 points to lead five Lions in double figures, joined by Kinzer Lambert (16), Dessesow, Parker Jennings (10) and Dexter Frisbie (10).
“Cam is the best player in the country,” Dessesow said. “I don’t care what anybody has to say. He’s the best player in Division I, Division II, it doesn’t matter. it’s always good because if we’re too stagnant and the guards can’t get anything, we know we can get it to him in the post and it’s an easy bucket every day. Cam Martin, everybody needs to remember that name.”
The Lions (3-0), up three spots to No. 7 in this week’s NABC Division II poll, begin a two-game road trip tonight at 7 at Truman State.
The Bulldogs (1-3), former MIAA member, beat No. 17 Findlay 67-59 in their opener. They’ve lost the last three games to Cedarville 77-65, Grand Valley State 85-76 and Davenport 88-66. Truman State is picked eighth among 16 teams in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
The Bulldogs, under second-year coach Jeff Horner, are led by 6-5 senior guard Brodric Thomas at 22.3 points per game.
Missouri Southern’s road trip ends Saturday afternoon at Upper Iowa.
