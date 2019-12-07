COLUMBIA, Mo. – Odessa’s potent offense lived up to its billing, rolling up 505 yards in a 49-28 in the Class 3 championship game on Saturday at the University of Missouri’s Faurot Field.
The Bulldogs (15-0), who averaged 55 points per game, rushed for 225 yards and passed for 280. Luke Malizzi had 27 carries for 199 yards, and Josey Meieraren completed 19-of-25 passes for 280 yards and four touch-downs.
Cassville (12-3) finished with 301 yards – 134 rushing and 167 passing. Bowen Preddy gained 65 yards on 14 carries and caught two passes for 62 yards. Deven Bates hit 11-of-18 passes for 167 yards and three scores, including seven to D.J. White for 82 yards. Preddy also led the Wildcat defense with 12 tackles, and Zach Coenen made 10 tackles.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.