The Joplin Eagles haven’t dropped three straight games in a season since the team’s last losing season in 2013.
But Joplin, the 2019 Class 6 runner-up, snapped its two-game losing streak as running back Nathan Glades' dynamic running performance led Joplin past Carl Junction 49-28 on Senior Night at Bulldog Stadium.
Glades ran for an impressive 166 yards on 24 carries, four rushing touchdowns and a kickoff return for touchdown, helping the Eagles get back to the .500 mark at 2-2. It was Glades’ second kickoff return for a touchdown of the season.
Carl Junction falls to 1-3 on the season.
Up next: Joplin travels to Willard for a 7 p.m. matchup on Friday while Carl Junction goes to Webb City.
