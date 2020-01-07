A final surge arrived just in time for the Thomas Jefferson Cavaliers.
Finishing strong with a fourth-quarter spurt, Thomas Jefferson earned a 61-49 win over Wheaton on Tuesday night in Ozark 7 Conference boys basketball action inside the TJ Fieldhouse.
Clinging to a five-point cushion with less than three minutes to play, the Cavaliers put together a 10-2 burst to put the Bulldogs away.
“Our kids did what they had to do down the stretch,” Cavaliers coach Chris Myers said. “We controlled the ball and the tempo late in the game. We made some big shots late, and we hit our free throws down the stretch.”
With the win, the Cavaliers improved to 8-1 on the season.
“We’ve been doing just enough every night to get it done,” Myers said of his team’s stellar start to the season. “We haven’t played our best basketball yet, but almost every time we’ve taken the court we’ve done what we had to do to come out on top.”
Four players scored in double figures for the Cavaliers. Senior point guard Chase Kellenberger scored a game-high 17 points, while classmates Dhruv Gheewala and Dylan Dean-Heck contributed 13 points apiece. Fellow senior Brock Conklin added 10.
Junior forward Jack Mitchell scored 12 points to lead the Bulldogs (4-10), while junior forward Zac Leverich and sophomore guard Kelton Park chipped in nine points apiece. Wheaton made nine 3-pointers to go along with six 2-point field goals.
“Hats off to Wheaton,” Myers said. “They shot the ball unbelievably tonight. They’re always fundamental, and we knew they were going to play hard.”
After a tight first period, there were six lead changes in the second quarter, but Kellenberger’s trey from the right wing gave the Cavaliers a 28-23 halftime advantage.
By pushing the pace, Thomas Jefferson put together a 16-4 surge in the third period, as Gheewala’s floater in the lane, Conklin’s drive to the hoop and Kellenberger’s bucket in transition gave the hosts a 44-31 lead.
But as Bulldogs did throughout the game, they simply kept coming. The visitors trimmed their deficit to six with 2:30 left after hoops from Park and Mitchell and free throws from Park and Brody Prewitt.
But that’s when the Cavs answered by scoring 10 of the next 12 points. Conklin, Kellenberger and Dean-Heck accounted for all the points during the spurt.
“Having guys with experience that have been in those situations numerous times definitely helped,” Myers said. “We have a lot of confidence in those guys.”
EXTRA MOTIVATION
If you ask Myers or Kellenberger, they’ll tell you the Cavaliers haven’t forgotten how last season concluded, as the team suffered a loss to Liberal in the district championship game.
That setback has provided motivation for the Cavaliers this winter.
“These guys are definitely hungry,” Myers said. “We were close to accomplishing a big team goal last year. We’re not satisfied by just getting there. We know we have to keep working hard in order to get on the other side of that one at the end.”
Thomas Jefferson returned a solid core from last year’s squad that went 19-8. Kellenberger, Conklin, Dean-Heck and Gheewala are varsity veterans.
Junior Kelsey Atteberry, sophomore guard Drew Goodhope and 6-4 freshman forward Jay Ball have been contributing nicely.
“Chase, Dylan and Brock provide great leadership,” Myers said. “We’re pretty versatile. I thought Jay came in and changed the game in the second quarter by protecting the basket.”
Kellenberger noted the Cavs hope to continue to make progress, with the goal of peaking just before the postseason arrives.
“We’re playing together pretty well,” Kellenberger said. “From the beginning of the season, we’ve limited turnovers and we really hustle. We move the ball well and we play fast. We just have to keep improving. A district championship is always a goal. Last year we didn’t get past that, so that’s our goal this year.”
The Cavaliers, whose only loss this season came at the hands of Crane, host Pierce City on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.