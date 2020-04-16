With no basketball, baby keeps Skyler Bowlin busy

Professional basketball also is on hold in Germany because of COVID-19.
"They postponed our season on March 12," said Skyler Bowlin, former Missouri Southern All-American and now a player for the s.Oliver Wurzburg, a member of the German Basketball Bundesliga (BBL), the top league in the country. "They are reconvening on April 30 to figure something. There's no chance that we play, I think. They are trying their best to wait I guess.
"It's crazy times. We just have to hope it's over sooner than later, but who knows. We have to stay positive with it."
But Bowlin certainly has something to keep his mind off basketball. He and his wife Camilla became parents on March 30 with the arrival of their son Luka.
"Luka is awesome," Bowlin said. "It's crazy man, just wild. No one told me being a dad is like a full-time job, so I'm having to figure it out. We are so happy, so in love. He's been a blessing, that's for sure."
There have been some surprises for Bowlin during his first three weeks of fatherhood.
"This guy poops once an hour I think, so changing all these diapers ... I'm going to be a pro at that soon," he said. "Knock on wood, he's slept pretty good. He still wakes up in the night. Even though he can't move, you spend so much energy just looking at him and watching him. I check to see if he's breathing I think once every five minutes.
"It's been such a blessing to have so much time. ... No basketball, Camilla is on maternity leave, so we have every second of every day to take care of him and spend time with each other. We've been really lucky in that sense."
There's a reason that the Bowlins chose that name.
"We wanted a name that you could say the exact same in Danish and English," Skyler said, "and there's not many. There's always one letter that you say differently or the accent is different. But Luka is the exact same."
Bowlin, from Paragould, Arkansas, played for coach Robert Corn at Missouri Southern from 2007-11 and ranks seventh in school history with 1,664 points. He's also second in career steals (265) and third in 3-point goals (224), assists (558) and free throw percentage (.830).
Since college, Bowlin has played pro basketball for the last nine years. He started in Augsburg, Germany, went to Australia for one summer, then was in Denmark for three years, Sweden and now back in Germany. Wurzburg is the home of former Dallas Mavericks start Dirk Nowitzki.
He had no idea he would still be in Europe.
"Heck no," Bowlin said. "I thought a couple of years because when I came over here, I wasn't making any money. Now nine years later, it's a career. I have a wife and a kid. I definitely didn't think that I would be in this position, but it's worked out for the best. That's for sure.
"It's been a lot of fun. It went from just an experience to being a career. I love Europe, I really do. I've been to some great places, good countries, good cities. Obviously meeting my wife made things even more comfortable over here because we're close to her family. Europe has treated me well."
Bowlin met his wife while playing for Horsens in Denmark. Horsens also won the league championship in the last of Bowlin's three years there.
S.Oliver Wurzburg — the owner is the founder of s.Oliver, a big clothing brand in Europe — was 11-10 when the season stopped and in the middle of a big battle for playoff position.
"We were in eighth place with 13 games left," Bowlin said. "The top eight make the playoffs. We were two games behind sixth place and two games from 12th place. It's a really close race, four games from sixth to 12th."
Bowlin, 6-foot-3 guard, has averaged 11.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists this season with a season-high 20 points in the season opener. Last season he averaged 9.2 points, 2.0 boards and 4.0 assists with a season high of 22 points.
As for the coronavirus, Bowlin said there are signs of normalcy starting to be seen.
"Here in Germany they are going to open some smaller shops back up on Monday," he said. "In Denmark they opened up kindergarden, day care and the young kids' classes this week. The young ones are going back and everything else is online. We'll see how that goes."
