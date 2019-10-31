The Webb City Cardinals are entering the postseason with plenty of momentum.
Riding a seven-game winning streak, top-seeded Webb City (8-1) hosts eighth-seeded McDonald County (2-7) at 7 tonight in the opener of the Class 4 District 6 tournament on Fan Appreciation Night at Cardinal Stadium.
“We feel pretty good about where our team is at right now,” Webb City coach John Roderique said. “In a lot of areas, we’re playing as well as we have all year. The key is to continue to improve and continue to take steps forward.”
Meeting the Cardinals in this round for the second straight year, McDonald County coach Kellen Hoover is well aware of what his Mustangs will be up against.
“They’re always physical and fast and they’re great at what they do,” Hoover said. “You obviously never want to be an eight seed, but we’re focused on giving Webb City our ‘A’ game.”
Ranked first in Class 4 by both the Missouri Media and MaxPreps, the Cardinals have won seven straight games by a combined score of 305-40 since a Week 2 setback to Joplin.
“Sometimes a loss refocuses you or re-energizes you,” Roderique said. “I think that loss got our kids attention more than anything. Whenever you have a loss, you realize you can do things better. But you have to do the same thing when you win games and things are going well. We preach that all the time.”
Webb City’s defense is allowing just 8.3 points per game. Team leaders in tackles are Sergio Perez (67), Treghan Parker (57), Ruben Lenker (51), Trenten Thompson (50), Gavin Surber (42) and Brayden Bond (35).
The Cardinals are scoring 41 points per game, with an average of 284 rushing yards and 90 passing yards. Senior quarterback Kade Hicks remains questionable with an ankle injury, with junior Eli Goddard likely starting under center. Junior Devrin Weathers (834 yards, 14 TD) and senior Terrell Kabala (429 yards, 10 TD) lead Webb City’s ground attack. Junior Cameron Clark has converted 45-of-50 PAT kicks.
Although it enters the postseason on a four-game skid, McDonald County is coming off a solid showing in last week’s 34-27 loss to Seneca (6-3). The Mustangs trailed 27-0 at intermission before a strong second half.
“It was one of our best halves of football this year,” Hoover said. “I wish the kids would have played the way they’re capable from the get-go. You could see a different speed and intensity in the second half on both sides of the ball, and we were in the ballgame at the end. We’ve got to put a whole game together to take the next step.”
The Mustangs are led by quarterback Cole Martin, running backs Jack Teague, Omar Manuel and Junior Teriek and receivers Michael Williams and Trent Alik. A sophomore, Martin has passed for more than 1,200 yards. A senior safety, Williams is a leader in tackles, while classmate Teague is a top linebacker. Hoover noted sophomore Garrett Gricks has made big improvements up front.
The Mustangs, who own wins over East Newton and Nevada, have had their ups and downs in a tough Big 8 Conference.
“It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster,” Hoover said. “We’re playing a lot of sophomores and that inexperience has shown at times, especially early in the season. I’m proud of the improvements we’ve made and I’m proud of the fight our kids have shown.”
Roderique noted the Mustangs have made strides during the regular season.
“You can see the improvements they’ve made,” Roderique said. “Their physicality at the line of scrimmage stands out to me. They get off the ball really well. It looks like they’ve got a lot of young guys out there, so it doesn’t surprise me that they’re playing their best at the end of the year. For us, we just need to remember what got us here. We need to be fundamentally sound.”
There will be free admission to tonight's game, along with a band and fireworks show at halftime. Tonight’s winner will meet either No. 4 Willard vs. No. 5 Carl Junction on Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.