NEVADA, Mo. — The Joplin Outlaws kept their division title hopes alive by sweeping a MINK League doubleheader from the Nevada Griffons on Saturday night at Lyons Stadium.
In a twinbill with plenty of postseason implications, Joplin rode a stellar pitching performance to a 2-0 win in the opener before the offense led the way in a 13-9 victory in the nightcap.
As a result of the two wins, the Outlaws will travel to Clarinda, Iowa, today for a necessary make-up game with the A’s before ending the regular season with another doubleheader with the Griffons on Monday.
Joplin, which can finish no worse than second in the South Division, is now 19-16 in league play and currently trails Ozark (22-14) by 2 1/2 games with three left in the regular season.
“There’s still a possibility that we can win the division, so we’re out here trying to win every single game we play,” Outlaws manager Danny Weaver said. “We need to win out to be the No. 1 seed, but that’s our goal.”
The Outlaws have now won five-straight games and are 25-17 overall. The Griffons, who are battling Jefferson City for the final playoff spot, have now dropped five straight and sit at 12-24 in league play and 12-25 on the season.
GAME 1
Dalton Weaver’s stellar outing on the mound led the Outlaws to a win in Saturday’s opener.
A southpaw from Riverton who plays collegiately at Pittsburg State, Weaver tossed a complete-game shutout, limiting the Griffons to just three hits in seven frames.
“I just tried to fill it up,” Dalton Weaver said. “I wasn’t happy with my last outing, so my big focus today was to throw strikes and it worked out for me.”
“Dalton filled up the zone and did what he needed to do,” Danny Weaver said of his son. “We’ll take a seven-inning shutout any day of the week. He didn’t have many strikeouts, but the defense played well behind him and he got a lot of ground balls and pop-ups. That’s what we needed from a starting pitcher.”
The defense helped out Weaver, as well, as the Outlaws turned three double plays.
“Those double plays were huge for me,” he said. “They saved my pitch count for sure.”
Center fielder Zack Ehlen went 3-for-4 to lead Joplin’s five-hit attack.
Right-hander Easton Barnes was solid in defeat in his season debut for the Griffons. Barnes was charged with the loss, but he only gave up two runs on three hits with three strikeouts in five frames. Rece Martin hurled two scoreless innings in relief.
Brayland Skinner had two of Nevada’s three hits.
Joplin broke a scoreless tie by manufacturing a pair of runs in the top of the fourth. John Prudhom walked and charged home on Marcos Villegas’ double into left-center. Parker Dunn’s sacrifice fly to left later in the inning plated Villegas for a two-run cushion.
Neither team scored the rest of the way. Joplin stranded seven on-base and Nevada left four.
“You always think you’ll need more than two runs,” Danny Weaver said. “But tonight, with our pitching and defense, two ended up being enough.”
GAME 2
The bats came alive for the Outlaws in the second game, as the visitors erupted for 13 runs on 16 hits.
Prudhom went 4-for-5, while Ehlen added three hits. Donovan Sutti and Jack Hanstad had two hits apiece, while Joe Kinder, Ryan Lorber, Sutti and Ehlen scored two runs apiece.
In his first appearance of the summer, Zac Whisler started for the Outlaws and allowed three runs on four hits in three innings.
Skinner had four hits and scored three runs for the Griffons, while Griffin Larsen had two hits and Chris O’Neal drove in two runs.
Up 4-1, the Outlaws blew the game open with a seven-run third inning. During the game-changing frame, Ehlen hit a two-run double, Sutti tripled, Prudhom contributed an RBI single, two errors allowed two more runs to score before a bases-loaded walk made it 11-1.
Down 12-4, the Griffons tallied five runs in the sixth to trim their deficit to three before the Outlaws added a late insurance run in the seventh.
The Outlaws and Griffons will meet again on Monday at Joe Becker Stadium, with the opener slated for 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.