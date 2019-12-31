The Missouri Southern Lions shook off a lethargic start and rode a second-half surge to a 71-58 win over John Brown University on Tuesday night in nonconference men’s basketball action on Robert Corn Court inside the Leggett & Platt Athletic Center.
Now ranked 18th nationally, the Lions hadn’t played in 10 days, and it appeared as if the hosts needed some time to knock off the rust, as they trailed by four at halftime to the NAIA Golden Eagles.
“I thought we were really sluggish in the first half,” Lions coach Jeff Boschee said. “Everyone talks about coming back from Christmas and being rusty, but I told the guys, ‘Let’s not have rust.’ I just wanted our guys to play hard, lose their selves in the game and play instinctually. And we didn’t do that in the first half. You could tell by the score.
“I can expect a little rust from a layoff like that, but you have to bring the effort,” Boschee added. “I didn’t think we were into it mentally. But we got on them pretty good at halftime.”
Whatever words of wisdom Boschee used during intermission, they worked. The Lions (9-2) put together a game-changing 11-2 run midway through the second half to pull away for good.
“We played harder in the second half, and we got stops,” Boschee said. “It was a totally different ballgame. We flipped the script. I still didn’t think we played that well offensively. We didn’t have much flow offensively. We struggled to get the ball inside to Cam (Martin) at times, but we had guys step up and make shots.”
After outscoring the Golden Eagles 43-26 in the second half, the Lions improved to 9-2 overall and 6-0 at home.
Junior forward Cam Martin scored 19 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead the Lions. The 6-foot-9 Martin made 4-of-8 field goal attempts and 9-of-11 free throws before fouling out.
Southern had two others reach double figures, as senior guards Elyjah Clark and Braelon Walker added 15 points apiece. Walker hit four 3-pointers, while Clark made two. Senior guard Kinzer Lambert contributed seven points and seven rebounds for the Lions, who made 22-of-44 field goal attempts, including 10-of-25 from behind the arc.
Southern played without senior guard Reggie Tharp, who was nursing an ankle injury.
“We missed Reggie quite a bit,” Boschee said. “He has the ability to push the basketball and play off ball screens and get downhill. I thought him being out messed with our flow a little bit.”
Luke Harper scored 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting to lead John Brown. The Golden Eagles made 20-of-49 shots (40%). It was an exhibition game for John Brown (11-1), a team currently ranked 10th in the NAIA’s Division I coaches poll.
Southern went scoreless for nearly five minutes of the first half and the Golden Eagles led 32-28 at halftime.
“We came out slow, and it took us awhile to get going,” Martin said. “I felt like our defense was pretty good the whole game, but we couldn’t get going offensively. We couldn’t hit many shots.”
The game was tied at 41 with 13 minutes remaining when the Lions rattled off eight straight points, as Martin drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key, junior guard Stan Scott converted a pair of hoops in transition, the last a breakaway dunk, and sophomore forward Christian Bundy hit a free throw.
“That swing gave us some momentum,” Martin said. “It really got us going.”
The Golden Eagles stopped the surge, but senior guard Parker Jennings drained a trey from the right wing to give Southern a 52-43 advantage.
The Eagles pulled within six with just under three minutes left, but the Lions finished strong, as Walker hit a corner trey, Clark converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Lambert scored on a putback to give MSSU a 12-point cushion with 1:33 remaining.
The Lions made 61% of their field goal attempts in the second half (14-of-23), while the visitors were held to 33% shooting after the break (8-of-24).
The game, which featured six ties and four lead changes, was a final tuneup before the Lions resume conference play.
“This isn’t how we wanted to play before we get back into conference (play), but we’ll get back to work in practice this week and I know we’ll be ready for the next two road games,” Martin said.
The Lions travel to Fort Hays State (6-4, 0-2 MIAA) for a 4 p.m. tip-off on Saturday.
“We’ll continue to work and prepare for Hays,” Boschee said. “When this team plays hard and together as a team, moves the ball and competes on the defensive end, we’re a pretty darn good basketball team. We just need to get back in the groove of things.”
