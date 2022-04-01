Standing just up the first-base line at Pat Lipira Softball Complex, Hallie Blackney made it clear the type of juice Leighton Withers has in her bat.
All Blackney had to do was point out to right field — the opposite field for Withers, who is a right-handed swinger.
“Right there, whoever parks there, they are very brave people,” Blackney said. “That’s where it goes.”
A junior power bat for Missouri Southern, Withers deposited two softballs over the right field fence as the Lions completed a doubleheader sweep over previously MIAA unbeaten Nebraska-Kearney by scores of 9-3 and 3-0 on Friday evening.
After the multi-homer, six-RBI day at the dish, Withers pushed her batting average to .356 with a team-high six blasts and 32 runs driven in.
MSSU (18-15), positioned seventh in the MIAA, is now 6-4 in the conference.
“It was a beautiful day and everybody just had good vibes,” Withers said. “Everybody was happy to be here. This was two good conference wins. They hadn’t been beaten yet in the conference, so that’s huge.”
MSSU 9, UNK 3
The Lions were the beneficiaries of a hot start in the opener.
MSSU built an early 7-3 lead and cruised to a six-run triumph to hand the Lopers’ their first conference loss.
Leighton Withers set the tone for the Lions with a two-run double out to left field in the first, while Kara Amos added an RBI single to put MSSU on top 3-0.
Then in the second, shortstop Josie Tofpi lifted a flyball out to center field for a sacrifice fly as the Lions took a 4-0 lead.
“I thought that led to setting the tone for the rest of the day,” Blackney said. “AD (Adrianna Young) and then you got Yaz (Yazmin Vargas) in the 2-hole, they are both spark plugs. Anytime they get on base, really good things happen. They are the ones who started that. It’s big and that gives confidence to the pitcher.”
UNK trimmed the deficit to one with a three-run third as Hailey Schaneman got the team on the board with a sac fly. Abbie Jo Gaube followed with an RBI single, while Katie Gosker laced a single up the middle to cap the inning for the Lopers.
But MSSU answered back with three runs in the bottom half of the frame to take a 7-3 lead. Grace Parrott and Abby DeSanto started the scoring with back-to-back walks with the bases loaded, while Young recorded a sac fly.
That proved to be more than enough run support for Amos, who retired eight of the next nine batters she faced.
The Lions pulled away with two tallies in the sixth as a sac fly from Tofpi and a solo shot from Withers out to right field that broke the game open.
Amos, a sophomore righty, worked around a one-out single in the seventh with a flyout and punchout to end it. Amos, who improved to 8-7, struck out eight batters and allowed three runs on eight hits over seven innings of work.
“She spun it by them,” Blackney said. “Her off-speed was sick. She did a great job.”
MSSU accumulated 10 hits in the contests. Vargas, Young, Withers and Amos paced the offense with two hits apiece.
MSSU 3, UNK 0
The oft-quoted "Pitching, defense and the three-run homer wins games" proved to be true for the Lions in the finale.
Bailey Lacy got it done in the circle, tossing a four-hit, complete-game shutout as MSSU’s defense picked it in the field. A junior righty, Lacy notched eight strikeouts and moved to 8-6 on the season.
“Bailey came in and did her thing,” Blackney said. “We’ve got two studs in the circle and then the darkhorse is Avery Tallman. She is a freshman, drop-ball kid. We were just giving her kudos because she’s always ready to go.”
Withers came through with Lacy’s run support in the sixth.
Vargas and Josie Tofpi set the tone with back-to-back singles and both got into scoring position on a double steal, setting the stage for Withers, who launched a 1-2 offering from Stacy Bott just over the right field wall for a three-run homer.
“Clutch,” Blackney said.
Withers went 2 for 3 to finish a combined 4 for 7 between both games.
“I love the outside pitch, that’s my favorite thing,” Withers said. “The ball was flying out to right today. I was just trying to hit it hard and get us going.”
MSSU plays hosts to Fort Hays State in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. and approximately 3 Saturday at Pat Lipira Complex.
“Anytime you get wins in the MIAA, that’s something to be proud of,” Blackney said. “Kearney was undefeated in conference. I’m proud of our kids. There’s a reason we scheduled a tough non conference schedule. You go play Northeastern, Rogers, UCM and Lincoln early. I’m proud of them. We’re sticking together and going through it. I think we’re in a good spot.”
