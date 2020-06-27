The Joplin women’s Horton Smith Cup team looks to reclaim bragging rights over Springfield this weekend when the two teams clash in their annual competition in Springfield.
Springfield defeated two-time defending champion Joplin 17 1/2 to 12 1/2 in last year’s Women’s Horton Smith Cup. It marked the 85th year of the competition between the two cities for the cup named in honor of Smith, who has ties to both cities and was the winner of the first Masters in 1934 and again in 1936.
The event starts today at noon with a round of doubles (best ball) at Rivercut Golf Course. Ten matches will be played.
For Joplin, the doubles teams include Jenna Teeter-Leigh Ann Hackney, Karen Curran-Sue Taylor, Joe Poyzer-Debbie Doss, Michaela Hussey-Teresa Brothers, Dawn Huff-Carolyn Gilstrap, Hannah Torres-Peggy Hinde, Judy Magner-Kirsti Santee, Kim Brewer-Suzanne Patton, Maggie Moore-Beth Parmley and Jill Huffman-Kerry Helton. The reserve doubles team for Joplin is Betty Moss-Tammy Thomas.
The Springfield doubles teams: Stephany Powell-Nida Thomas, Dawna Hartman-Hannah Spotts, Katie Yates-Nancy Rahmeyer, Rita Gregory-Kathy Haeffner, Carly Chaney-Debbie Allen, Julie Krueger-Sarah Williams, Linda Hyde-Nancy White, Teresa Noblitt-Kim Lewis, Christie Blasi-Alicia Dinges, Lisa Tankler-Susan Henson and alternate team Cally Fronabarger-Janet Wilson.
The event will conclude on Monday with 20 singles matches at Island Green Golf Course. The first matches tee off at 8 a.m.
