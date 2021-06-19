Joplin is the host on Sunday and Monday for the 87th Women’s Horton Smith Cup matches against Springfield.
Springfield has won the cup the past two years, including last year’s 16 1/2-13 1/2 decision.
Joplin owned a 6-4 advantage after the doubles matches at Rivercut Golf Course, but Springfield earned 12 1/2 points during the 20 singles matches at Island Green Golf Course in Republic.
Before Springfield’s current two-year streak, Joplin won in seven of the 10 previous years.
The matches, of course, are named after Horton Smith, former golf professional who has ties to both cities and won the first Masters in 1934 and again in 1936.
This year’s competition begins with 10 doubles matches at noon Sunday at Eagle Creek Golf Course. The singles matches are set for 8 a.m. Monday at Briarbrook Golf Course.
And the Springfield team includes Regina Townes, who formerly played for Joplin when she was a member at Briarbrook.
Here are the doubles pairings, announced by Joplin captain Tammy Thomas, with Joplin players listed first:
Noon—Jenna Teeter-Sue Taylor vs. Kayla Pfitzner-Sally Jenkins;
12:10 p.m.—Lily Allman-Leigh Ann Hackney vs. Wriley Heibert-Nancy White;
12:20—Maggie Moore-Kristi Santee vs. Christi Blasi-Teresa Noblitt;
12:30—Kelly Trahan-Dawn Huff vs. Katie Yates-Nida Thomas;
12:40—Hannah Torres-Jill Huffman vs. Dawna Hartman-Regina Townes;
12:50—Kiley Carnes-Kerry Helton vs. Carmen Thomas-Julie Krueger;
1—Debbie Smith-Amanda Rains vs. Kathy Haeffner-Kim Lewis;
1:10—Kim Brewer-Suzanne Patton vs. Kathy Haeffner-Kim Lewis;
1:20—Karren Curran-Beth Parmley vs. Hannah Spotts-Linda Hyde;
1:30—Tammy Thomas-Teri Carlson vs. Nancy Rahmeyer-Amanda Smith;
1:40—Carolyn Gilstrap-Betty Moss vs. Kathy Dake-Kendra Flatten (alternates).
Monday’s Singles Pairings:
8 a.m.—Patton vs. Haeffner (off No. 1), Trahan vs. Pfitzner (off No. 10);
8:10—Rains vs. Thomas, Allman vs. Hiebert;
8:20—Helton vs. Hyde, Moore vs. Blasi;
8:30—Huff vs. Lewis, Carnes vs. Yates;
8:40-—Hackman vs. Krueger, Torres vs. Hartman;
8:50—Santee vs. Noblitt, Curran vs. Tinkler;
9—Thomas vs. White, Parmley vs. Townes;
9:10—Taylor vs. Rahmeyer, Brewer vs. Spotts;
9:20—Carlson vs. Smith, Smith vs. Thomas;
9:30—Gilstrap vs. Jenkins, Huffman vs. Chaney.
