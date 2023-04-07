Missouri Southern pitcher Cole Woods struck out 12 batters and center fielder Drew Davis hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to tie the ball game at 3, but it was not enough as the Lions fell to the University of Central Missouri 5-3 Friday evening at Warren Turner Field in Joplin.
Southern fell to 16-7 in the MIAA and 28-11 overall with the loss, while Central Missouri solidified its hold on the top spot in the conference standings, moving to 19-4 and 28-9.
Woods fell to 6-2 on the season while the Mules Pitcher Jake Wilson moved to 2-0.
“Our pitcher was great,” said Missouri Southern Coach Bryce Darnell. “Honestly we should have taken him when we tied it up. That’s my fault. I left him in two batters too long. It cost us, but Cole pitched awesome. They're good but we were right there with them and had a chance. Offensively we weren’t great tonight but give them credit, their pitcher was good.”
The game was scoreless for the first three innings but Central Missouri started scratching out runs in the fourth inning.
The Mules got their first run on a two-out rally in the fourth and had single runs in the fifth and seventh innings before Southern rallied in the bottom of the seventh.
Southern’s Treghan Parker started off the inning with a ground-rule double to left center field, then Ryan Doran moved Parker to third base with a sacrifice. Matt Miller walked, then Drew Davis hit a three-run home run to drive home Miller and Parker and tie the game up at 3.
The Mules struck back in the eighth with a home run from second baseman Cole Moore and a sacrifice by pinch hitter Isaiah Pani that drove in center fielder Brennen van Breusegen to put Central Missouri up 5-3.
Southern’s Doran doubled to right center field in the ninth inning, but the two batters after him struck out and grounded out to third base to quell the rally.
The Lions sit at third place in the MIAA.
The Lions and Mules will hook up again at 1 p.m. today at Turner Field as Southern attempts to avoid being swept in a series for the first time this season.
