College Heights Christian School's boys basketball team is making its third straight district championship appearance and just the third in program history at 6 p.m. Friday.
The Cougars will meet state-ranked Marionville in Verona as they try to win their third title as well in the Class 2 District 12 clash.
"We are looking forward to it," College Heights head coach Eric Johnson said. "It's going to be a challenge but we've won it the last two years so we know what it's like being there and the thrill of winning."
The Marionville Comets are tied for sixth on the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association polls for Class 2. They are currently 25-2 and have won 15 straight.
The two teams have not met this season.
"(Marionville) has some good athletes. They're well-disciplined, good outside shooters and they can finish around the basket, too," Johnson said. "We've got our work cut out for us but we're looking forward to the challenge."
College Heights comes in at 23-5 and winners in 11 out of the last 12. The only loss came against Class 3-opponent Greenwood in the championship of the Mercy/Warrior Classic.
In the two prior championships, the Cougars took down Verona (2021-22) and Liberal (2020-21).
Now, they prepare for a top-10 Marionville squad.
"They have four kids who can constantly score," Johnson said. "We said 'This is going to have to be your best defensive effort all year.' ... They're quick and aggressive and very physical.
"We'll have to limit our turnovers because if we turn the ball over they're probably going to score on it. ... The team that makes the fewest turnovers usually wins a game like this."
The Comets score an average of 62.3 points per game right now and have held opponents to 43 ppg.
The Cougars are led by Caleb Quade and Curtis Davenport. Quade was scoring at a clip of 16.5 points per game last week while Davenport was a shade ahead of that mark.
Colsen Dickens provided a spark with 17 points in the semifinal victory over Purdy. The 3-point shot has come on for Dickens recently as he had five in that game and a few more in the opening-round game of district play.
"We've relied on Caleb and Curtis quite a bit for scoring and it's nice to see Colsen step up there and hit some outside shots," Johnson said. "He has like eight at least in the last two games. So, that's another weapon. We've been waiting on him all year. He came out from football with an injury — a broken leg — and it's taken him quite awhile to get back into basketball shape."
Quade has done a lot of his work this season from the mid-range. His first two 3-pointers of the season came in Wednesday's district semifinal win. Johnson has mentioned that what his junior does is really a lost art, but the 6-foot-4 ball-handler has made a living on 15-footers.
Johnson added that having Dickens and others stepping up will be a key to Friday's game for the Cougars.
"The key is going to be having some other kids, besides those three, step up and play well," he said. "You usually don't win a district or move on unless you have a whole team out there. One or two guys usually doesn't cut it for you."
Johnson added some final thoughts on his seniors looking to capture a third district crown: "The group of seniors right now have been a part of it for the last three years. They want to have their say in it. They want to have their glory. Because three of them played a little bit off the bench last year. So, they will be playing their best."
