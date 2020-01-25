PITTSBURG, Kan. — Midseason tournaments often hold one major purpose: to prepare a team for a postseason run against quality programs not usually on the regular season schedule.
That sentiment was at the forefront of everyone’s mind in attendance for the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament girls championship game between Carl Junction and Kickapoo on Saturday.
The Bulldogs (15-0) trailed 58-56 with less than 10 seconds to play in overtime when a swing pass from Destiny Buerge to the corner found Dani Wrensch, who raised up and knocked down a cold-blooded 3-pointer with five seconds remaining to send Carl Junction past Kickapoo 59-58.
“We wanted Dani in the corner because that’s her best shot,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “We drew up a high ball screen with Katie off of Destiny, with the pass to Taylor (Hughes) or Dani. Destiny made a great choice to pass it directly to Dani, who hit a huge shot.
“It was a great win. Kickapoo is a tradition-rich program. This point in the season, we needed a game like this to set the tone for the second half. It was a very physical game, and our kids adapted well and rose to the challenge. That’s what they needed to do.”
It was a true war of attrition between the Bulldogs and Chiefs (10-7). With both teams in the bonus early, the fourth quarter alone saw a combined 33 free throws from each side.
Fittingly, Carl Junction’s hopes of winning came down to three charities at the end of regulation. Katie Scott, who was fouled on a 3-point attempt, stepped to the stripe with 5.5 seconds remaining with her team trailing 53-50. After knocking down the first, Kickapoo called a timeout, but the stoppage didn’t waver the 6-foot-3 senior, as Scott sank both of her remaining freebies to tie up the game and send it to overtime.
“She has ice in her veins,” Shorter said. “That was huge to hit those free throws of that magnitude in that situation. I wouldn’t have wanted anyone else at the line.”
Wrensch got the overtime period started with a 3-pointer in the same corner as the game winner to put the Bulldogs on top 56-53.
The Chiefs cut the lead to one on a baseline jumper from Leah Fredrick and took a 57-56 lead with 1:46 to play on an inside score from Indya Green. After a scrappy 90 seconds of game action, Kickapoo’s Kaylee Corbin knocked down 1-of-2 free throws to push the lead to 58-56 with 17.3 seconds left, setting up Wrensch’s late-game dagger.
“It was an amazing feeling,” Wrensch said of her game-winning 3-pointer. “We all played so well. We only got to that point because of the big free throws from Katie. This win shows us what we need to work on and what we need to do in the future to get better.”
Scott led the Bulldogs in scoring with 22 points, including 11 makes from the free-throw line. Shila Winder finished with 11 points, while Wrensch also closed with 11, including three 3-pointers, to give Carl Junction three players in double figures.
Fredrick scored 21 points to lead Kickapoo, while Green finished with 16 points.
BLUE VALLEY NORTHWEST UPENDS PITTSBURG
Blue Valley Northwest started fast and didn’t let up in its 88-57 win over Pittsburg in the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament boys championship game on Saturday.
The Huskies outscored the Dragons 27-12 in the first quarter and built the lead up 18 by the intermission. Blue Valley Northwest pushed the lead to more than 30 in the third en route to victory.
“Their offensive rebounding may be their best offense, and this is saying a lot because Blue Valley Northwest executes so well in the half-court,” Pittsburg coach Kylie Roelfs said. “They did those two things so well tonight. They are a load to guard.
“I think this tournament is good for our community and good for our program. I appreciate everyone who came out to watch it. Our administration did a great job putting it together.”
Jack Chapman led Blue Valley Northwest with 32 points, while Markell Hood scored 17. Alston Mason put up 13, while Ben Fritz scored 12.
Gavyn Elkamil’s 23 points led Pittsburg, with Javon Grant pouring in 19.
