Basketball players Dani Wrensch of Carl Junction and Arlo Stump of Golden City have been named the Globe’s high school athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 25.
DANI WRENSCH
Wrensch, a senior guard, hit a 3-point goal with five seconds left in overtime to lift the Bulldogs past Kickapoo 59-58 in overtime on Jan. 25 in the championship game of the Bill Hanson Memorial Tournament at Pittsburg.
Wrensch’s game-winning trey came from the left corner.
“Left or right, she can really shoot the ball well from the corner,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “I’d say the left corner is probably her favorite. In that overtime she did all our scoring with two 3s, both of them from that area. The second one, we called a timeout and drew up a play to get her the ball in the corner, and it worked out for us. She had a great look at it and knocked her down.”
Wrensch hit 3-of-5 treys while scoring 11 points against the Chiefs. She averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.7 steals in the three tournament games.
“She did an outstanding job for us last week in that tournament,” Shorter said. “She has a little bit of point guard in her, a shooting guard. At the same time, defensively, she’ll play down low as a forward and does a terrific job of boxing out and rebounding for us out of our zone.”
ARLO STUMP
Stump, 5-foot-11 senior guard, was named most valuable player in the Tony Dubray Classic at Liberal High School.
He scored 28 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Golden City’s 63-53 victory over Galena on Jan. 25 in the championship game. He totaled 57 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists and five steals in the three tournament games.
He pushed his career total to exactly 2,500 points last Thursday night in the Eagles’ 84-80 double overtime victory at Thomas Jefferson.
“He comes in every day ready to work,” Golden City coach Michael Reeves said. “He stays after practice and shoots around for an hour or so. This year he’s averaging the fewest points he’s averaged for his career, but he’s taken the level of our team up just by getting others open for shots. He’s pushing others to get better. He can do it all.”
