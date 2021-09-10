OZARK, Mo. — The 1-2 punch of Always Wright and Landen Atherton was seemingly unstoppable.
Wright fired three of his four touchdown passes — 16, 19 and 9 yards — to Atherton as Joplin rolled past Ozark 42-7 in a Central Ozark Conference tilt on Friday night at Ozark football field.
A 6-foot-3 senior, Wright was an efficient 17 of 19 in passing for 287 yards. Atherton, 6-foot-3 tight end, hauled in a career-high eight passes for 127 yards.
The Eagles exploded out of the gates, scoring on a methodical 11-play, 54-yard drive to open the game. It was a drive capped by a 24-yard touchdown pass from Wright to Hudson Moore at the 7:53 mark in the first quarter.
After forcing a quick Ozark three-and-out, Wright connected with Atherton for a 16-yard touchdown strike as Joplin’s lead swelled to 14-0. The Tigers’ trimmed the deficit to 14-7 when Jace Easley found paydirt from 13 yards out.
But the Eagles responded with 21 unanswered points to close out the half and take a 35-7 advantage over Ozark. Quin Renfro started the scoring with a short two-yard touchdown run, while Bruce Wilbert hooked up with Terrance Gibson on a dazzling 63-yard halfback pass for a touchdown.
Joplin punctuated its first half offensive fireworks when Wright hit Atherton for a 19-yard touchdown pass with 6:32 left in the second quarter.
Then late in the third quarter, Wright provided the dagger with a 9-yard touchdown pass to, who else? Atherton, of course.
That score allowed the Eagles to achieve a running clock for the remainder of the contest.
Joplin amassed 375 total yards of offense — 287 passing and 88 rushing — in the game. Drew VanGilder led the ground attack with six carries for 33 yards. Renfro added 30 yards on 10 carries.
Moore caught four passes for 73 yards and a touchdown while Gibson recorded three catches for 73 yards and a touchdown as well. Along with his 60-plus yard bomb to Gibson, Wilbert rushed for 25 yards on four carries.
Ozark fell to 0-3 on the season. The Eagles avenged a 53-41 loss to the Tigers in Week 3 last season despite Joplin nearly erasing a 24-point fourth quarter.
Joplin hosts Carl Junction, a 33-7 victor over Branson, at 7 p.m. next Friday at Junge Field.
