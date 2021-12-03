PITTSBURG, Kan. — From the opening tip, the Joplin boys basketball team applied the pressure and proved to be tough to stop.
Aided by fast starts offensively and defensively, Joplin (2-0) cruised to a 64-36 victory over Pittsburg in non-conference action on Friday night inside Pittsburg High School’s gymnasium.
The Eagles are now 2-0 to start the Bronson Schaake era.
“I told the guys from the opening tip, ‘Let’s take it to them,’” Schaake said. “Let’s attack the rim and get up in the passing lanes defensively. Let’s rotate. I thought we hedged a little bit better. They have a really good shooter in Mason English. He got some ones from deep, but after a while we started to swarm on defense and our depth wore some guys down. As the game went on, we got better. I told them at halftime, ‘We are up 18. Let’s push it to a running clock.’ That is our mentality to keep moving forward.”
After leading 40-22 at halftime, Joplin’s torrid offense opened the second half on an 8-2 run to stretch its lead out to 48-24 after a lay-in from Terrance Gibson midway through the third quarter.
The Eagles’ yielded just six points in the third quarter. Joplin finished the frame with a 6-0 burst to build a 54-27 lead thanks to a pair of layups from Quin Renfro and freebies from Whit Hafer.
That margin continued to swell in the fourth quarter, as the silky smooth All Wright hit a step back 3-pointer from the corner to give the Eagles a 60-30 advantage with 5:36 to play.
Wright, a precocious sophomore guard, finished with a game-high 20 points to lead Joplin in the scoring department. His older brother, Always Wright, added 17 points for the Eagles.
Smoothness would certainly be a way to describe both of the brother’s games.
“They are very smooth,” Schaake said. “Good feel of the game. Very confident, which I like. They just need to keep being aggressive, and they are really good on both ends of the floor too. They alternated on the English kid and had enough legs to attack the rim, get quality shots up. I was happy with their performance tonight.”
Joplin got off to an ideal start in the game as Gibson capped a 10-2 run with a putback at the 5:06 mark in the first quarter. Pittsburg answered with a 6-0 response after English connected from deep to cut the score to 10-8 with 4:02 to play.
However, Joplin followed with a 15-2 burst to grab a 25-10 advantage at the end of the first frame. All Wright showed his ability to stretch the floor in that span, hitting three consecutive triples for Joplin.
He had 14 points alone in the first quarter.
The Eagles extended their lead out to 37-18 midway through the second quarter. That stretch was highlighted by a one-handed slam by Gibson in transition after catching an errant pass to open the second period.
Gibson had a similar play in the fourth period when he caught another errant pass and went coast-to-coast and finished with a two-handed dunk. The 6-foot-5 junior big man rounded out Joplin in double figures with 16 points.
“Big body and he is athletic,” Schaake said. “He has a really good court IQ. He is still trying to get back into shape. When he puts it together and goes through people, he is going to be hard to stop, especially rebounding. He is a guy that can go get a rebound and box out their biggest guy, too.”
English captured team honors for Pittsburg (0-1) with 17 points.
The Eagles’ defense held the Purple Dragons to 10 points or fewer in both the third and fourth quarters. Schaake said he’s been pleased with the progress defensively so far in his young tenure.
“It’s getting better,” Schaake said. “We were swarming. We took two or three charges tonight. Our JV actually took nine. That is what we are trying to instill in these guys is if you get beat you have to help behind and let’s be smart about what we are doing. I thought it was an improvement on both levels tonight.”
Joplin resumes action in the 75th annual Carthage Invitational that runs from Dec. 9-11. The Eagles open play with Leavenworth (Kan.) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
“It will be good for us,” Schaake said. “We open up with Leavenworth. They are a fast, athletic team. I thought this was a good step towards that. We need more games. We had a big gap between our last game, so we are going to get back into the flow of playing with the Carthage tourney.”
