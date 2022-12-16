Joplin’s All Wright and Carl Junction’s Destiny Buerge are The Joplin Globe’s prep athletes of the week for their performances on the hardwood the week ending Dec. 10.
All Wright
Wright was far and away the top scorer in the eight-team field at last week’s 76th Carthage Invitational and he brought home tournament MVP honors while guiding the Eagles to their second straight tournament championship there.
He scored 83 points in the three games. In the opener against RUSH, Wright poured in 16 points in the first half and finished with 26 as the Eagles won 61-52.
Against Raymore-Peculiar in the tournament semifinals, Wright had 19 in the first half and 34 in the game, which Joplin won 56-50. He made 11 free throws in the contest and was a perfect 5 for 5 in the second half.
Joplin trailed by five points in the fourth quarter against Carthage in the championship game, but Wright scored 11 of his 23 points in the final eight minutes to help the Eagles pull out a 60-54 victory. He was a perfect 6 for 6 at the line in the game.
Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said the junior showed a lot of toughness in the three-game effort.
“We didn’t take him out but maybe 30 seconds those three games and he was seeing every defense,” Schaake said. “He was seeing a box and 1, they were pressuring him and he was just finding a way to create and on the defensive end he was guarding every team’s best player. I think he showed a lot of toughness against really quality opponents.”
The focus now for Wright is continuing to expand his game. Schaake said he’s an “extremely coachable” player and he wants him to be the team’s everything.
“I want him to expand his game and be everything, the best scorer, the best creator, the best defender and all that,” he said. “He’s one of our better leaders and he did a great job of communicating with his teammates and getting them in the right direction which is what you want on the court as a coach. I just want to see him keep expanding his game overall so he’s not just a scorer, he’s doing a multitude of things.”
Destiny Buerge
Each game was better than the last for Buerge in the Tournament of Champions at Fort Smith and she was named to the all-tournament team after guiding the Bulldogs to the championship game against Sapulpa, Oklahoma.
The senior scored 31 in the opener against Fort Smith Southside, which Carl Junction won 52-47.
Against Bergman in the semifinals, she scored 36 points and made 13-of-16 attempts at the line. She was especially good in the fourth quarter, scoring 17 points and going a perfect 8 for 8 at the line to help Carl Junction win 62-56.
She followed that up with a 39-point effort in the title game against Sapulpa, scoring 21 points in the second half and shooting 10 for 13 at the line. She added five 3-pointers in the contest, which Sapulpa carried 82-59.
Her three game total: 106 points, which is potentially a tournament record.
Buerge signed last month to continue her career at Pittsburg State University.
“Just a fabulous showing, did a great job,” Carl Junction coach Brad Shorter said. “She’s had multiple games here down this stretch with 30 points and I’ve been really impressed with what she’s been able to do on the court.”
Shorter said she’s an even better distributor with the ball this season.
“I think she’s moving the ball better and more efficiently for our team and I think that showed in the McDonald County tournament this week,” Shorter said. “Having multiple kids score double figures and a few that were really close has made us a lot more efficient.”
