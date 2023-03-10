Joplin's All Wright and Carl Junction's Destiny Buerge have been named The Joplin Globe's athletes of the week for their respective performances on the hardwood during the week ending March 4.
ALL WRIGHT
Joplin's junior guard tallied 61 points in two district tournament games last week. On Wednesday, Wright led the Eagles past Springfield Central with a 41-point performance. Joplin won its Class 6 District 5 opener 90-88 in overtime.
Then, on Friday, Wright scored 20 in a losing effort to Nixa, which was undefeated at the time.
Earlier this week, Wright was named as the 4-States Basketball Coaches Association Boys Player of the Year for his efforts during the 2022-23 campaign.
He averaged 26 points per game and more than four rebounds while collecting three assists to go with it.
DESTINY BUERGE
The senior leader tallied 19 points in Carl Junction's Class 5 District 7 opener against Ruskin High School as the Bulldogs cruised to a 71-22 win on Thursday.
Buerge elevated it a notch in the semifinals as she poured in 31 points to help CJ past Grandview 68-37.
On Tuesday this week, the Bulldogs topped Webb City in the district championship. And again, Buerge raised her point total. This time, the guard scored 36 to lead her team to a 67-42 victory.
She's scored 86 points in her last three contests and earlier this week she was named the Girls Basketball Player of the Year by 4SBCA.
Buerge, the Pittsburg State commit, can fill the stat sheet with 24.6 ppg, 5.3 rebounds, 4.3 steals and 3.4 assists. She's done so with an efficient shooting percentage both from outside (34%) and on two-point baskets (53%).
