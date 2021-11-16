Local basketball icons Joe Wright, Kyndal Clark and Katie Gariss Marsh will soon be honored by the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.
The trio was listed among the Sports’s Hall of Fame's Filbert Five Awards, which recognizes former high school and college standouts who have made positive contributions to the game.
The three will join the Hall of Fame’s Football Luncheon at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14 at the Oasis Hotel and Convention Center in Springfield.
Tickets are $50 in advance or $60 at the door. Advance tickets may be purchased by calling the Hall of Fame, 417-889-3100.
The awards are named in honor of Gary Filbert, a Missouri Sports Legend (2011) who was a successful basketball coach before assisting legendary Missouri Tigers coach Norm Stewart and then founding the Show-Me State Games.
As one of Carthage’s most prolific scoring guards, Wright earned first-team all-state honors in Class 3 in 1982. That season, he averaged more than 30 points a game.
He went on to State Fair Community College, where he led the Roadrunners in scoring in both of his seasons — 18.2 points a game as a freshman and 21.5 points the next season. As a sophomore, he was named to the All-Region 16 team and earned second team NJCAA All-American status. Wright went on to play for the Kansas State University Wildcats.
In his junior year in 1985, he set a Big Eight single-game record — which still stands — by making all 11 of his field goal attempts in a game against Oklahoma State. As a senior year, he averaged 18 points per game and then, after graduation, played professional basketball for several years.
Wright lives in Joplin. In 2010, he was inducted into the State Fair Athletics Hall of Fame.
Clark earned two varsity letters each at Branson and Webb City High School. She led Webb City to the Class 4 state championship in 2010, earned all-state honors and was a McDonald’s All-America, Gatorade Player of the Year and Miss Show-Me Basketball nominee.
Clark was a four-time All-Central Ozark Conference selection, including first team twice and Co-Player of the Year her senior year. She also received three consecutive All-District honors. At Drake, Clark was a three-time All-Missouri Valley Conference selection, the 2014 Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year, an NCAA statistical champion (made 3-pointers per game) and a member of the WBCA Good Works Team.
She set the Valley record for single-season 3-pointers (116), and Drake’s record for 3-pointers in a game (10). Clark finished her career at the University of Nebraska after suffering a season-ending injury her senior season.
She now lives in Kansas City.
Marsh emerged as one of the state’s top post players in the late 1990s and regularly appeared on the sports page of the Globe. At College Heights, she scored 2,000 career points and was Class 2 all-state in 1998. She then went on to play at Missouri Southern.
There, Marsh finished with 1,230 points, which now ranks 10th all-time and had 588 career rebounds. In 2001, she was an Honorable Mention NCAA Division II All-American and named a first team All-MIAA and all-district. That came after she averaged 18 points and 8.4 rebounds a game. She also finished second in the MIAA in scoring and rebounds — plus had eight double-doubles that season. Marsh has since been inducted into the Missouri Southern Athletics Hall of Fame.
She lives in Joplin and works at Mercy Orthopedics of Southeast Kansas.
As for inductees, the Hall of Fame will induct Missouri State standout guard William Fontleroy, Missouri Basketball Coaches Executive Director Denny Hunt and Southern Boone's Joyce Arnsmeyer Gillespie.
Teams include Walnut Grove girls basketball program, Evangel's 2002 men's national championship team, Lockwood boys Final Four teams of 1993-96 and the undefeated Drexel girls 1996 state championship team.
The Filbert Five women's team ncludes Kelsie Cleeton, Hannah Cook and Marla Douglass. The rest of the men features Anthony Shavies, Roland and Tom Shultz, Zach Towe and Nick Yocum.
