After making a name for himself as a notable area high school basketball player, Always Wright took that to Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College in Miami, Oklahoma, to begin his collegiate career.
Wright felt like believing in himself and beginning at a JUCO was the correct move, given the recent history of that team in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference and what head coach Jeremy Jackson has done with the program. The Golden Norsemen just won their third conference title in five seasons this year and that success is why Wright chose NEO.
"Just the legacy that NEO kind of holds over the conference," Wright said of choosing to play there. "Coach Jackson has done a great job over there. He's won the conference five times. (He) and coach Mills do a great job of developing guys and I knew I could trust myself over there and bet on myself at JUCO."
With that being said, he's ready to test his abilities at the Division I level next year.
"I think I'll transfer after this semester and take the Division I route," Wright said. "Just from a development standpoint. You know, putting the weight on, get into a good weight program."
The freshman point guard is ready to show what he's capable of on the biggest stage and there's one specific part of his game that stands out to him and tells himself he's capable of that stage.
"I feel like it's just my feel for the game," Wright said of being able to transition to the D-1 level. "Knowing when to make plays for myself, go score and also when to make plays for others is what other coaches have liked about me."
He also knows there is something he should be working on once he finds the right fit for his next stop.
"Definitely add some weight to my frame," Wright said. "Being able to throw some muscle around a little bit and bang out with the big guys a little bit. Having that type of muscle will expand my game."
The freshman guard said adding that muscle will help him when he goes to attack and keep bigger defenders from knocking him off course on his way to the basket.
Wright noted that he's narrowed down somewhere around 10 D-I offers to a top-5 list. Those schools are Oakland University, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the University of Texas-San Antonio, the University of Rhode Island and the University of California at Berkeley.
The interesting part with Cal is that they just announced the hiring of Utah Valley's head coach, Mark Madsen. Madsen led Utah Valley to the Final Four of the NIT tournament this year and Wright was considering going there. Now that Madsen is at Cal, Wright has put the Golden Bears in his top-5 list of destinations.
"(Madsen)'s been talking to me about having a strong interest in me going there," Wright said. "So we'll see how all of that shakes out."
YEAR IN REVIEW
Wright mentioned falling short of his ultimate goal to win a junior college national championship but that he still believes he and his teammates had a good season at NEO.
The 6-foot-3 do-it-all guard helped his team to a 23-6 record where they saw the season end in the second round of the NJCAA Region II tournament. Wright brought 14.7 points per game to the lineup from the point guard position. He added 6.4 assists per game as well as 5.3 rebounds.
Those numbers were good enough for third on the team in scoring, first in assists and fourth in rebounding.
He shot 49% from the field (second on the team) 43% on 3-pointers (first on the team) and 85% at the free throw line (first on the team). Those rankings are based on players who attempted at least eight shots per game for NEO. Wright attempted an average of 10 shots per contest.
"I always felt in a rhythm with the team, and coach let me rock so I was able to, in turn, put up those numbers," Wright said.
He added some comments about the experience made with teammates and coaching staff.
"Coach Jeremy Jackson will let you rock at the point guard position," Wright said. "Playing for coach Jackson is definitely fun.
"One of my guys I played with, Julian Mackey, is committed to Georgia State. He's just a bucket. He was just fun to play with. ... (He) and T.J. Morris and some of the guys down low."
Mackey and Morris were the only two players on the roster to average more ppg than Wright this season.
JOPLIN PROUD
Multiple former Joplin Eagles have been making splashes recently in the sports realm and Wright can be seen sharing those highlights on Twitter.
Wright mentioned guys like Quin Renfro, Dontrell Holt, Isaiah Davis and Whit Hafer making recent headlines.
Renfro made a visit to Kansas State for football. Holt received an offer from Memphis for football. Davis just finished winning a national championship with D-I FCS program, South Dakota State as the lead running back. Hafer committed to play football at Missouri next year.
"It's really just great for Joplin in general," Wright said. "The place you called home for four years having other athletes kind of putting itself on the map. It's great to see."
