Always Wright will be making the jump from the junior-college level to Division I next winter.
The former Joplin Eagle is taking his talents from Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College to the University of Rhode Island.
"During my visit, it just felt like all the pieces were in place for me to have a successful career there," Wright said.
He mentioned that head coach Archie Miller, assistant coach Kenny Johnson and director of player development Christen Cunningham made him feel comfortable in making his decision.
"And giving me the chance to play," Wright added. "That's all you can really ask for when you're going to a college."
Development is something the freshman point guard is focused on as he prepares for the biggest stage in college hoops in DI. Miller and his staff impressed Wright with their development team.
"Coach Archie Miller has placed an emphasis in his program about development," he said. "He's brought in a lot of guys who are great developers."
Wright talked about the distance from home and how it would be different for him. He's never been that far from home for a long period of time and away from family. But he believes he'll make Kingston, Rhode Island, a home away from home right away.
"It's eat, sleep, basketball up there, and that's what I like about it," Wright said. "So I think I'll fit in great."
As for the change in weather, Wright isn't much of a cold weather fan. But he plans to pack heavy so that way he can be prepared for the cold temps coming in off the Atlantic Ocean.
Wright will be playing in the Atlantic 10 Conference. The A10 is one that has sent some teams to the NCAA tournament in the past. Teams like Virginia Commonwealth, Dayton, George Mason and others have made cinderella runs in March Madness.
The last time the Rams reached the national tournament was in 2018 as a seven seed. They beat Oklahoma in the first round that year and were eliminated in the second round. The year before showed the same result: a first-round win as an 11 seed before being eliminated in the next game.
Rhode Island has not had a wining record since the COVID-19-shortened season in 2019-20. The Rams finished 21-9 that year. Since, they've seen records of 10-15, 15-16 and 9-22.
Now, Wright — along with second-year head coach Miller — has a chance to help get the Rams back to the big dance and that winning culture. He sees himself impacting the team in all phases of the offensive game in shooting, passing and dribbling.
"I feel like to be a player that can play in a great conference like the Atlantic 10 you have to be able to do all those," Wright said.
Being a part of getting the program back to that tournament like they were when Dan Hurley was leading Rhode Island would "mean the world" to Wright. Hurley is now head coach for national champions UConn.
After the process of transferring and finding the right fit for him, Wright has some words of advice for other young basketball players out there.
"I wouldn't say DI was the goal," Wright said. "You want to go where you're wanted. Archie (Miller) ... really wanted me. My advice to every hooper out there is 'go where you're wanted.' For sure."
