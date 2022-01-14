Basketball players All Wright of Joplin and Sami Mancini of Webb City have been named the Globe’s prep athletes of the week for the week ending Jan. 8.
ALL WRIGHT
All Wright put on a scoring clinic — along with his older brother Always — as the duo led Joplin to its first Kaminsky Classic title since 2001 with a 55-52 victory over Webb City in the tournament championship game last week.
Both Wright brothers were named to the all-tournament team, but All put together perhaps the most noteworthy of games. The precocious sophomore finished with a career-high 35 points to spearhead the Eagles past Francis Howell 69-60 in the semifinal game.
“All’s a competitive kid,” Joplin coach Bronson Schaake said. “Sometimes, you have to bring him back a bit but I’d rather have kids like that rather than trying to fire him up to be competitive. He and Always have such a good basketball IQ. They are very diverse. We try to post them up as well and they just do everything. That was a pretty special game to finish with 35 points.”
Thirty-five points marked the most scored in a game of the Kaminsky Classic in the last five years. The closest was Clever’s Bryce Gelle, who poured in 34 points in a 70-51 victory to claim fifth place over Carl Junction last season.
SAMI MANCINI
Just a freshman, Mancini had a coming out party last week for the Cardinals. The 6-foot-4 post scored a game-high 24 points and collected 10 rebounds as Webb City defeated Nevada 54-37 on Jan. 4 inside the Cardinal Dome.
Mancini shot an efficient 12 of 18 from the field. She also swatted two shots and tied for the team lead with three assists.
“Sami has played really well the past couple of weeks,” Webb City coach Lance Robbins said. “She has been rebounding, scoring and helping facilitate our offense. Our staff is excited about her growth as a player.”
On Monday night, Mancini went back to work as she notched another double-double with 11 rebounds and 10 points in a 45-42 win at Joplin.
COACHES CAN NOMINATE athletes of the week by emailing sports@joplinglobe.com before 5 p.m. Wednesday. Please attach a close-up head-and-shoulders photo of the athlete to the email. Awards on Jan. 22 will be based on performances from Jan. 10-15.
