Joplin guard Always Wright was in foul trouble the majority of the night, so needless to say, his minutes were limited.
But with trust from his coach, Wright proved to make the most of his limited minutes, especially the game’s final three.
Wright overcame a slow start shooting from the field and scored the Eagles last seven points — his only points of the night — to help Joplin squeak past Pittsburg in a 61-60 thrilling victory on Friday night at Kaminsky Gymnasium.
Simply put, the junior saved his best for last.
“Something like that,” Wright said with a laugh. “Tough night for me. Great team win. I’m proud of my guys. I just couldn’t get anything going offensively with three fouls. I had to sit out most of the second quarter. It felt good (to get going at the end), but I still didn’t feel like I played to my potential that game. I felt like I had some unfinished business, but I will see them next year.
“I guess I got to get a little revenge.”
With 2:34 left in regulation, Wright hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 57. With 43.4 seconds remaining, Wright had a pick-pocket steal and turned it into a fastbreak layup to give Joplin a 59-58 lead.
After a steal from Dante Washington, Wright knocked down two clutch free throws with 22.3 seconds on the clock to increase the Eagles advantage to 61-58. Pittsburg cut the deficit to 61-60 when big man Haiden McCoy came up with a layup inside.
But Joplin ran out the rest of the clock after an inbounds pass to secure the win.
“I trust Always enough, and I put him back in with two (fouls),” Joplin coach Jeff Hafer said. “It’s a 50-50 call the one he (picked up his third foul), but he has got to stay aggressive. On the defensive end, I really trust him with two fouls. On those plays, you can roll the dice when you are attacking because one of the things he has got to continue to do is not just be a jump shooter, and he was trying to do that.
“When it came down to it, he hit the big 3. He hit the big free throws. He gets the steal and the finish for the win. That’s what really good players are going to do.”
Joplin jumped out to a 19-15 lead in the first quarter, but Javon Grant proved to be a force on offense throughout the game for Pittsburg.
The 5-foot-11 guard, who has multiple offers to play at the Division I level, scored 20 of his team’s 31 points by halftime. But his Purple Dragons faced a seven-point deficit.
Joplin increased its advantage to 47-36 when All Wright converted an and-1 at the two minute mark in the third quarter, but Pittsburg responded with a 19-7 run to take the lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Grant accounted for nine points during that stretch.
“Grant is just really good,” Hafer said. “For a guy that hasn’t been able to practice and do some things, wow. He was incredible. He made two shots that were well-defended. When he’s making those, there is not a lot you can do. I was proud of our kids down the stretch — we just put two guys out there and we were trying to find a way to make someone else beat us. We were able to come up with some turnovers.”
Joplin had a balanced scoring attack with three players in double digits. Washington posted a team-high 15 points while All Wright contributed 12 and Dominick Simmons had 10. Senior Carson Wampler hit a pair of 3s early and had two free throws for eight points.
“Lotta guys, lotta minutes,” Hafer said. “We are still finding some rotations. We played some pretty small lineups in the first half. I thought Carson was really good at times. Even Fielding Campbell defensively — he did some really good things that don’t show up but makes a big difference. We are trying to figure out some rotations still, but it’s only two games.”
Grant finished with a game-high 34 points, drilling 12 total shots and hitting four 3s. He also was a perfect 6 of 6 from the free throw line. McCoy scored 13 points while Malakai Courtney had seven.
“First game of the year and I kept telling the kids ‘we have to do the little things right,’ ‘‘ Pittsburg coach Jordan Woods said. “Every time we play Joplin, they come out ready to play. Coach Hafer does a great job getting them to play hard all the time. They just continued to put the pressure on us the entire time and made us earn everything. I’ll give my guys credit with the veteran bunch — they battled back into it and gave ourselves a shot.
“That’s really all you can ask for at the end of the night. Learn from those mistakes and move on.”
Joplin returns to the hardwood on Dec. 10 against West Plains in the Carthage Invitational at 5:30 p.m. Pittsburg plays at Nevada on Tuesday at 7.
