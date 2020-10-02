Coming off a tough game at Willard last week, Joplin quarterback Always Wright knew he had to make a statement against Republic.
And the first-year quarterback silenced all the doubters with a performance to remember, helping the Eagles breeze past the Tigers 41-14 on Friday night at Junge Field.
“A lot of people have been doubting me, but I try to keep my head focused,” said Wright, who completed 23 of 25 passes for 270 yards and a career-high five touchdowns. “You always listened to it. You always hear it. My focus was to prove everyone wrong and keep a level head.”
The first of Wright’s touchdown passes came 2 1/2 minutes into the game when he faked the screen pass and hit receiver Keaton Renfroe on the far sideline for a 29-yard pass.
On the ensuing drive, Republic converted on three third-downs, setting up a 21-yard touchdown pass from Gavyn Beckner to Landon Porter to even the score.
But the Tigers scored only one more time the rest of the night as Joplin’s defense pitched a shutout in the second half for the first time all season and pulled away on offense. That started when Wright connected with a wide-open Nathan Glades over the middle for a 66-yard touchdown on third-and-14 to give the Eagles a 20-7 advantage.
Wright finished the first half with four touchdown passes. He hit Renfroe from three yards out in the first quarter, and connected with receiver Terrance Gibson for a one-yard touchdown pass to close the half.
“I don’t think he ever blinked tonight,” Joplin coach Curtis Jasper said. “I think the kid is unflappable.”
The multi-sport athlete capped his career night with a three-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter.
“Always was making his reads and he was staying calm the whole time,” Glades said. “I could tell in his eyes everytime I saw him drop back for a pass. He was staying calm, cool and collected.”
Joplin is back at .500 and 3-3 with the win. One of the big keys for the Eagles was the defense, according to Jasper.
“I was super excited about the defense and the way they gelled as the game went on,” Jasper said. “I thought we tackled much better. I thought we got a lot of people to the ball a lot better and gang-tackled, and pushed the pile back once we got someone there.
“Those were things the kids worked real hard on this week, and it showed.”
Glades, who missed last week’s game due to a knee sprain, returned on Friday and made his presence known against Republic. The senior rushed for 212 yards on 21 attempts and caught five passes for 104 yards.
“I think the guys feed off his energy,” Jasper said. “He’s such a competitor. He did a fantastic job. There were some runs where he was like ‘I want to do this or I want to do that.’ I said: ‘Hey, you are doing a fantastic job. Just keep working and we will keep building that leg back.’
“He did a great job.”
Renfroe had a career-best 10 catches for 90 yards. His younger brother, Quinton, added 88 yards on the ground on eight carries and a touchdown.
Beckner completed 7 of 14 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown for the Tigers. Avery Moody ran eight times for 55 yards, including a two-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Next up, Joplin travels to Carthage (5-0) on Friday.
